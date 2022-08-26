Skip to content
Anthony Joshua drops out of P4P Top 50 after third loss in five fights

Anthony Joshua bows to Usyk
Mark Robinson
Anthony Joshua is no longer rated in the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 after losing a third fight in three years.

The Briton, who bemusingly remains number five on the BoxRec list, drops out of the half-century ratings for the first time since 2016.

Anthony Joshua freefalling

He was reigning as heavyweight champion on and off for half a decade, keeping Joshua riding high. At one point, he cracked the top ten after beating Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua leaped to number five when defeating Joseph Parker further to unify the straps in 2018, his highest-ever placing.

But since facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, it’s gone wrong for the Olympian on either side of avenging against an overweight Ruiz and an aged Kubrat Pulev.

Now, Joshua is on the fringes of the entire list at number 54, freefalling from 25 in front of Deontay Wilder.

Talented Mexican Emanuel Navarrete now slots into AJ’s old position. The rise comes after another successful title defense on a Top Rank show at the weekend.

Ironically, Joshua’s compatriot Lawrence Okolie benefits from his Matchroom teammate’s downfall.

Okolie is now at 50 on the WBN Pound for Pound list.

Oleksandr Usyk remains number one by a significant margin after a dominant win over Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Naoya Inoue is second.

There have been no changes in the top ten since Devin Haney burst onto the scene in June 2022.

World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 – August 2022

Rank Name Name Weight
1 Oleksandr USYK
 Heavy
2 Naoya INOUE
 		 Bantam
3 CANELO Alvarez
 		 Super Middle
4 Errol SPENCE JR
 Welter
5 Tyson FURY
 		 Heavy
6 Terence CRAWFORD
 Welter
7 Dmitry BIVOL
 Light Heavy
8 Devin HANEY
 		 Light
9 Jermell CHARLO
 		 Super Welter
10 Roman GONZALEZ SuperFly
11 Gervonta DAVIS Super Light
12 Kazuto IOKA
 Superfly
13 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light
14 Juan ESTRADA
 		 Superfly
15 Shakur STEVENSON
 Super Feather
16 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
 Middle
17 Artur BETERBIEV
 Light Heavy
18 Rey VARGAS
 Feather
19 Jack CATTERALL Super Light
20 Stephen FULTON JR.
 Super Bantam
21 George KAMBOSOS JR. Light
22 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light
23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly
24 Leo SANTA CRUZ
 Feather
25 Ema NAVARRETE
 Feather
26 Deontay WILDER Heavy
27 Jermall CHARLO
 Middle
28 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle
29 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
 Superfly
30 Josh TAYLOR Super Light
31 Jose RAMIREZ Super Light
32 Regis PROGRAIS Super Light
33 Demetrius ANDRADE
 Middle
34 Gilberto RAMIREZ Light Heavy
35 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy
36 Keith Thurman Welter
37 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam
38 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV Super Bantam
39 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly
40 Knockout CP FRESHMART
 Minimum
41 Hiroto KYOGUCHI
 Light Fly
42 Callum SMITH Light Heavy
43 Jose ZEPEDA Super Light
44 Jaime MUNGUIA Middle
45 Payna PRADABSRI
 Minimum
46 Kenshiro TERAJI
 Light Fly
47 Fernando MARTINEZ
 SuperFly
48 Jai OPETAIA
 		 Cruiser
49 Hector GARCIA
 Super Feather
50 Lawrence OKOLIE
 Cruiser

