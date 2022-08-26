Anthony Joshua drops out of P4P Top 50 after third loss in five fights

Advertisements

Anthony Joshua is no longer rated in the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 after losing a third fight in three years.

The Briton, who bemusingly remains number five on the BoxRec list, drops out of the half-century ratings for the first time since 2016.

Anthony Joshua freefalling

He was reigning as heavyweight champion on and off for half a decade, keeping Joshua riding high. At one point, he cracked the top ten after beating Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua leaped to number five when defeating Joseph Parker further to unify the straps in 2018, his highest-ever placing.

But since facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, it’s gone wrong for the Olympian on either side of avenging against an overweight Ruiz and an aged Kubrat Pulev.

Now, Joshua is on the fringes of the entire list at number 54, freefalling from 25 in front of Deontay Wilder.

Talented Mexican Emanuel Navarrete now slots into AJ’s old position. The rise comes after another successful title defense on a Top Rank show at the weekend.

Ironically, Joshua’s compatriot Lawrence Okolie benefits from his Matchroom teammate’s downfall.

Okolie is now at 50 on the WBN Pound for Pound list.

Oleksandr Usyk remains number one by a significant margin after a dominant win over Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Naoya Inoue is second.

There have been no changes in the top ten since Devin Haney burst onto the scene in June 2022.

World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 – August 2022

Rank Name Name Weight 1 Oleksandr USYK

Heavy 2 Naoya INOUE

Bantam 3 CANELO Alvarez

Super Middle 4 Errol SPENCE JR

Welter 5 Tyson FURY

Heavy 6 Terence CRAWFORD

Welter 7 Dmitry BIVOL

Light Heavy 8 Devin HANEY

Light 9 Jermell CHARLO

Super Welter 10 Roman GONZALEZ SuperFly 11 Gervonta DAVIS Super Light 12 Kazuto IOKA

Superfly 13 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light 14 Juan ESTRADA

Superfly 15 Shakur STEVENSON

Super Feather 16 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

Middle 17 Artur BETERBIEV

Light Heavy 18 Rey VARGAS

Feather 19 Jack CATTERALL Super Light 20 Stephen FULTON JR.

Super Bantam 21 George KAMBOSOS JR. Light 22 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light 23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly 24 Leo SANTA CRUZ

Feather 25 Ema NAVARRETE

Feather 26 Deontay WILDER Heavy 27 Jermall CHARLO

Middle 28 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle 29 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

Superfly 30 Josh TAYLOR Super Light 31 Jose RAMIREZ Super Light 32 Regis PROGRAIS Super Light 33 Demetrius ANDRADE

Middle 34 Gilberto RAMIREZ Light Heavy 35 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy 36 Keith Thurman Welter 37 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam 38 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV Super Bantam 39 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly 40 Knockout CP FRESHMART

Minimum 41 Hiroto KYOGUCHI

Light Fly 42 Callum SMITH Light Heavy 43 Jose ZEPEDA Super Light 44 Jaime MUNGUIA Middle 45 Payna PRADABSRI

Minimum 46 Kenshiro TERAJI

Light Fly 47 Fernando MARTINEZ

SuperFly 48 Jai OPETAIA

Cruiser 49 Hector GARCIA

Super Feather 50 Lawrence OKOLIE

Cruiser

