Anthony Joshua drops out of P4P Top 50 after third loss in five fights

Anthony Joshua is no longer rated in the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 after losing a third fight in three years.
The Briton, who bemusingly remains number five on the BoxRec list, drops out of the half-century ratings for the first time since 2016.
Anthony Joshua freefalling
He was reigning as heavyweight champion on and off for half a decade, keeping Joshua riding high. At one point, he cracked the top ten after beating Wladimir Klitschko.
Joshua leaped to number five when defeating Joseph Parker further to unify the straps in 2018, his highest-ever placing.
But since facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, it’s gone wrong for the Olympian on either side of avenging against an overweight Ruiz and an aged Kubrat Pulev.
Now, Joshua is on the fringes of the entire list at number 54, freefalling from 25 in front of Deontay Wilder.
Talented Mexican Emanuel Navarrete now slots into AJ’s old position. The rise comes after another successful title defense on a Top Rank show at the weekend.
Ironically, Joshua’s compatriot Lawrence Okolie benefits from his Matchroom teammate’s downfall.
Okolie is now at 50 on the WBN Pound for Pound list.
Oleksandr Usyk remains number one by a significant margin after a dominant win over Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Naoya Inoue is second.
There have been no changes in the top ten since Devin Haney burst onto the scene in June 2022.
World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 – August 2022
|Rank
|Name
|Name
|Weight
|1
|Oleksandr USYK
|Heavy
|2
|Naoya INOUE
|Bantam
|3
|CANELO Alvarez
|Super Middle
|4
|Errol SPENCE JR
|Welter
|5
|Tyson FURY
|Heavy
|6
|Terence CRAWFORD
|Welter
|7
|Dmitry BIVOL
|Light Heavy
|8
|Devin HANEY
|Light
|9
|Jermell CHARLO
|Super Welter
|10
|Roman GONZALEZ
|SuperFly
|11
|Gervonta DAVIS
|Super Light
|12
|Kazuto IOKA
|Superfly
|13
|Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
|Light
|14
|Juan ESTRADA
|Superfly
|15
|Shakur STEVENSON
|Super Feather
|16
|Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
|Middle
|17
|Artur BETERBIEV
|Light Heavy
|18
|Rey VARGAS
|Feather
|19
|Jack CATTERALL
|Super Light
|20
|Stephen FULTON JR.
|Super Bantam
|21
|George KAMBOSOS JR.
|Light
|22
|Teofimo LOPEZ
|Super Light
|23
|Kosei TANAKA
|Superfly
|24
|Leo SANTA CRUZ
|Feather
|25
|Ema NAVARRETE
|Feather
|26
|Deontay WILDER
|Heavy
|27
|Jermall CHARLO
|Middle
|28
|David BENAVIDEZ
|Super Middle
|29
|Jesse RODRIGUEZ
|Superfly
|30
|Josh TAYLOR
|Super Light
|31
|Jose RAMIREZ
|Super Light
|32
|Regis PROGRAIS
|Super Light
|33
|Demetrius ANDRADE
|Middle
|34
|Gilberto RAMIREZ
|Light Heavy
|35
|Andy RUIZ JR.
|Heavy
|36
|Keith Thurman
|Welter
|37
|John Riel CASIMERO
|Super Bantam
|38
|Murodjon AKHMADALIEV
|Super Bantam
|39
|Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI
|Superfly
|40
|Knockout CP FRESHMART
|Minimum
|41
|Hiroto KYOGUCHI
|Light Fly
|42
|Callum SMITH
|Light Heavy
|43
|Jose ZEPEDA
|Super Light
|44
|Jaime MUNGUIA
|Middle
|45
|Payna PRADABSRI
|Minimum
|46
|Kenshiro TERAJI
|Light Fly
|47
|Fernando MARTINEZ
|SuperFly
|48
|Jai OPETAIA
|Cruiser
|49
|Hector GARCIA
|Super Feather
|50
|Lawrence OKOLIE
|Cruiser
