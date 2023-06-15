Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford light up Times Square in NYC

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford lit up the billboards on Times Square as they promoted their undisputed welterweight clash for July 29.

The unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight champion [Spence] and WBO ruler [Crawford] loomed large over Midtown Manhattan at the New York leg of the press conference

It’s the first time that SHOWTIME® has ever live-streamed a boxing press event atop a Times Square billboard.

Spence and Crawford graced two outdoor billboards overlooking Times Square. Their movements flashed across the Paramount Twins LED Billboards at 1515 Broadway between 44th and 45th Street at the Paramount Global building.

The two billboards, one facing south above the 44th Street entrance, the other facing north at the 45th Street entrance, also aired highlights of Spence and Crawford’s best fights.

Errol Spence and Terence Crawford in New York

Spence and Crawford went at it during the presser to prove they had the upper hand before continuing training.

“I’m ready to show people I’m one of the best welterweights ever. Don’t miss this fight,” said Spence.

“He can show what he wants to show. He might go on and do his thing after I beat him. But he might prove he’s an all-time great. But he can stop that nonsense because I’m winning on July 29.”

He added: “We have to show these other fighters that there are rewards in taking risks. The best have to fight the best.”

Crawford stated: “This is a fight that’s been marinating. This is the greatness that you’re going to see on July 29.

“I’ve been preparing my whole life for this moment. Moments like these don’t come often, and this is my time.

“July 29, I can assure you, you’re gonna walk away and say, ‘Terence Crawford is special.’ You’re going to mark me down as one of the greatest of all time.”

TGB Promotions President Tom Brown kept up his end of the bargain by comparing the fight to one of the greats.

“This fight is really as big as it gets. We have the best two fighters in the world, unbeaten and in their prime. We haven’t seen fighters with skills like this since Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns.”

President of SHOWTIME Sports, Stephen Espinoza, added: “I’ve described this as the perfect fight, and that’s no exaggeration.

“It has every element that boxing fans would want. Everything is at stake on July 29.”

Spence vs Crawford

Spence and Crawford will fight for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena on SHOWTIME PPV® in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The winner will become the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era and could emerge as the sport’s number one pound-for-pound fighter.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.