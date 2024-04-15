Ryan Garcia says Errol Spence Jr. was high before Crawford fight

Ryan Garcia may have finally gone too far with claims against Errol Spence Jr. days before he trades blows with Devin Haney.

The Golden Boy star has been on a social media mission for some weeks, only stopping for breath when there was a threat to call off his April 20 fight. But since those calls died down, Garcia has upped the tempo and continually uses his platform to go in on people, including Spence.

Despite being stablemates under trainer Derrick James before Spence fought Terence Crawford, Garcia has shown zero loyalty since a split. Spence has moved on to a new coach [yet to be formally announced], leaving James to focus on Garcia’s battle with Haney.

However, Garcia gave Spence a dose of his new-found truism by claiming “The Truth” went into the Crawford Pay Per View on a substance he didn’t name.

Ryan Garcia on Errol Spence Jr.

“You folded. You didn’t want to pay him some money,” he told Spence on a social media space. “It’s all business, but still. I paid him more for a fight I made less [than Errol against Crawford], and he’s been with you his whole career.

“How did I pay Derrick more [than you] on a fight I made less? Errol was high as f***. The guy couldn’t even form a sentence.”

Garcia quickly loses business friends with his continued mission to out those he doesn’t get along with. Haney was his first target before several others came into play during his rants.

Only five days remain until Garcia puts his career on the line against Haney. But judging by his behavior, anything could happen when that first bell goes.

Knockout issue

Wagers on a knockout for Haney have gone through the roof since Garcia decided to focus on his social media persona rather than his boxing career. The only way for him to put that right would be to devastatingly remove Haney from the equation at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

But that’s a tall order in itself, given that Haney is one of the most elusive boxers on the planet. At 31-0 with 15 KOs, Haney’s record reads much better than Garcia’s over the past few years, even when considering mental health issues.

Whether Garcia can upset the odds with everything going on in his life currently is the question everybody will want to know. If that’s enough to sell out Brooklyn or gain anywhere near the 1.5 m PPV buys Oscar De La Hoya has predicted, that will be a separate issue.

