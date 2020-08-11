Julio Cesar Chavez to share Pay-Per-View bill with sons for Jorge Arce III

WBC

Another boxing legend will grace the ring in 2020 as former pound for pound king Julio Cesar Chavez returns to action against an old rival.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news as part of his most recent ‘Round 12’ of a regular update.

Sulaiman said: “Julio César Chávez and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce are ready for their third contest. It is expected to be highly entertaining.

“The two legendary champions have met twice, with unforgettable shows in Tijuana and Hermosillo, respectively.

“This next September 25 they will get into the ring once more, without an audience but under a pay-per-view platform.

“The sons of J.C. Chavez, Julio César Chavez Jr., and Omar Chávez will also participate on this occasion.

“It is wonderful to know that they do it to help Julio, in addition to allocating the resources obtained to help thousands of people with food.

“Plus, ten scholarships for rehabilitation will be offered in their clinics, at no cost.

“El Travieso” has already promised to build at least ten little houses to help those who need it so badly in Sonora.

“This theme of the exhibitions is gaining strength. Former WBC world champion, Cristian Mijares will also step into the ring to face another ex-champ, Fernando ‘Kochulito’ Montiel.”







PORTER vs FORMELLA

In other news, former world welterweight champion, American Shawn “Showtime” Porter, will return on August 22 against undefeated German Sebastián Formella.

It is set to be a stellar match and will be for the World Boxing Council Silver welterweight title.

The bout is set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcasted on FOX.

The fight was officially announced by the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and FOX Sports.

Porter (30-3-1) won the WBC welterweight belt by defeating Danny Garcia in a close fight. He defended it once against Cuban Yordanis Ugas.

Then he was defeated by Errol Spence Jr. in September of last year, in a great fight.

Formella (22-0, 10 KOs), is coming off a victory last January over Roberto Arriaza.