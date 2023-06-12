Arena engages in sickening brawl after Floyd Mayweather KO

Floyd Mayweather toyed with and beat down John Gotti III on Sunday evening before a mass brawl broke out at FLA Live Arena in Miami.

The former Pound for Pound king got more than he bargained for after doing whatever he wanted with Gotti inside the ropes.

Mayweather seems to have messed with the wrong guy as Gotti went for the boxing legend as soon as referee Kenny Bayless called off the bout.

Moments later, Gotti’s team spilled into the ring. Fans then engaged in an atrocious war when entering the squared circle alongside those permitted to be there.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti brawl

The fights continued for some period. Backstage videos were circulated with sickening clips of some being kicked in the head while down.

Others showed people being knocked out and weapons being used from arena paraphernalia.

Before the horrific scenes, Mayweather was once again having fun in there. However, that can also be construed as humiliation by Gotti. Therefore, a man with his reputation and family history would never take something like that lightly.

After all, Gotti II is the grandson of the infamous figure John Gotti.

The event was labeled ‘Last Names Matter’ in the build-up. They certainly did to Gotti. He had some heavy backup at the venue that wouldn’t take any Floyd shenanigans lying down.

But the fact that what looked like thousands of fans took it upon themselves to beat the living daylights out of each other, including women, Mayweather needs to re-think his exhibition strategy moving forward.

Videos of incidents

The event was “dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant, who passed away suddenly in April.”

It undoubtedly was not the best tribute to her life. Some were lucky not to lose theirs in battles outside the ring.

Videos of incidents on social media make for tasteless viewing as some people took bad beatings and even women stomped on heads with heels.

Several celebrities were caught up in the mayhem. Some even got accused of being involved in the rumbles.

Police reports on arrests or injuries are yet to be released in the hours after unbelievable and shocking scenes in Sunrise, Miami.

Floyd Mayweather seems to have bitten off more than he can chew with this one. He may have chosen the wrong guy to mess with on his continued “Heist” tour.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.