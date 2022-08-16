Rockin Fights set for Oct 1, topped by Lyubomyr Pinchuk

Tickets have already begun to fly for the eagerly anticipated “Rockin’ Fights” 43 as the October 1st Paramount date is officially on the books. Star Boxing is now pleased to announce the full fight card.

10-rounds of cruiserweight action separates Ukrainian born, Pittsburgh residing, LYUBOMYR “DEMOLITION MAN” PINCHUK (Pittsburgh, PA by way of Ukraine, 14-3 8KO’s) and Brooklyn’s JOEL “SHOTGUN” SHOJGREEN (Brooklyn, NY, 13-3 12KO’s) from an important victory.

Pinchuk is coming off a tough fought decision loss in April in a WBC Continental Americas/NABA Gold combined championship battle against world rated cruiserweight and Star Boxing stablemate, Simone “Tyson” Federici. Now, Pinchuk is setting his sights on a bounce back victory on October 1st to refocus climb up the cruiserweight ratings. Shojgreen is looking to make one last run at a major fight in the cruiserweight division, needing a victory over Pinchuk to get him there.

“There is no looking back I’ve taken the past few months to get stronger & faster,” said Pinchuk. “I’m excited to make my return to the ring this October and start making a move up the cruiserweight rank.”

Making the transition from the octagon to the squared circle, standout MMA fighter, JOHN GOTTI III (Oyster Bay, NY, pro debut) will make his pro debut as a professional boxer at “Rockin’ Fights” 43. Gotti grew a huge following as he devoured the Northeast MMA circuit with a record of 5-1, four of those wins coming by stoppage. Gotti will be fighting in a 4-round light heavyweight bout against an opponent to be revealed soon.

John Gotti III, is looking forward to getting back into the ring and fighting in Long Island, had this to say about the fight: “After almost a two-year layoff I look forward to getting back to competing at a high-level and showing up for my fans who always show up for me.”

Danbury’s, OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (Danbury, CT, 11-1 3KO’s) and Ireland’s, VICTOR “SLICK VIC” RABEI (Dublin, Ireland, 10-0 3KO’s) will each be lacing up the gloves for the first time in 2022, putting their feet to the fire against one another in an 8-round super lightweight bout. Looking to make a move in the rankings, both fighters throw caution to the wind and put their stellar records on the line in what should be an exciting 8-round contest.

Returning to The Paramount fresh after dominating in his pro debut with victory this past June, the newly dubbed “RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (New York, NY, 1-0), will face off against TRAVIS “PRETTY BOY” CRAWFORD of Corpus Christi, Texas (0-1) in a 4-round super featherweight bout.

NYC firefighter, LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (Bronx, NY, 1-2-1) will make his fifth appearance at The Paramount, in a rematch with DEQUINT “BEYOU” HILL (Austin, TX, 1-1) after the two went to battle over four rounds in an exciting bout in June. Maietta-Hill will be a 4-round light heavyweight bout.

Undefeated, Elmont, Long Island middleweight, ZAY “NO CHOICE” FLAHERTY (Elmont, NY, 4-0 2KO’s) wowed fans June at The Paramount with a TKO victory after a left handed head to body combo left his opponent reeling on the canvas. Zay returns looking to remain undefeated and his opponent will be announced soon in a 6 round middleweight contest.

Queens based, undefeated super featherweight, RAY “THE SCIENTIST” CUADRADO (Queens, NY, 4-0 1KO) is scheduled to fight in a 4-round super featherweight bout with an opponent to be announced.

“We are excited to be back at The Paramount on October 1st with an action-packed card,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “Pinchuk and Shojgreen have a lot on the line. Bordoy and Rabei are in a 50/50 fight. John Gotti III makes his highly anticipated pro (boxing) debut following a successful MMA career. This card really has something for everyone. Don’t wait to get your tickets as we expect a sell out!”