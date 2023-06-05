Floyd Mayweather questions reporter on race after retirement query

Floyd Mayweather entered a race debate during an interview to stir fans regarding his latest exhibition fight against John Gotti III on June 11.

Mayweather, speaking with Fox News Digital, discussed the event that will occur on Sunday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

In a line of questioning Floyd has had trouble with before, the five-weight world champion must have gotten tired of answering the same query.

When urged to comment on why he still fights at 46, Mayweather entered into a realm of racial tone. The session has since caused a stir on social media and beyond.

Floyd Mayweather on White Americans

“They want to question when Blacks continue to go out and have fun,” Mayweather pointed out. “If I was taking harsh punishment, or I was taking a beating, or I could barely walk and talk, then I can see me not going out there to entertain.

“But we don’t ever question when Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, the Waltons — when White Americans, Caucasians, go out there and make money and make billions.

“We don’t ask why they don’t retire. So I am retired. I’m just keeping my body in shape, having fun, doing what I want to do.”

He concluded: “I do what I want to do because I want to, not because I have to.”

Regularly earning tens of millions of dollars facing opponents who never touch him, Mayweather still lives the dream, even in retirement from boxing.

Exhibition preparation

Asked how preparation for an exhibition differed from the professional side of the sport, ‘Money’ said it was all about giving the people what they want.

“When you’re getting ready for an exhibition, it’s totally different,” Mayweather explained. “Because when everything is on the line for a fight. It’s about feeding your family, and it’s about being victorious. It’s about history.”

“As far as when you’re doing an exhibition, it’s about entertaining the people. Of course, even in a regular fight, it’s about entertaining. But it’s a little different.

“When I’m training for an exhibition, it just keeps me in shape, keep me working out, my cardio.”

Staying in shape and taking home solid purses in his late forties is an unprecedented situation for any ex-fighter to find themselves in. However, much was his earning power inside the ropes. It would have been the great Floyd Mayweather if anyone could pull it off.

His comments regarding “White Americans” could have undoubtedly been left out.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.