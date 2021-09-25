Deontay Wilder responds to Tyson Fury with startling death threat

September 25th, 2021

Deontay Wilder caused a stir again when informing Tyson Fury that he could die in the ring when the pair collide next month.

“The Bronze Bomber” has a history of making controversial comments about ending lives inside the ropes. Before he battles Fury for the third time, it proved no different.

Wilder responded to a video of Fury “sending a message” to the American in which he said: “I’m going to smash your f—ing face in, you f—ing p—k!

“How about that for a f—ing message?”

Unfazed and without profanity, Wilder gave as good as he got when he stated: “I’m going to be short, sweet, and simple.

“This fight right here, you better be preparing. You better train your butt off as if your life depends on it because your life depends on it.”

Telling Fury his life could end if he didn’t train hard enough may not go down with World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

The WBC chief had previously warned Wilder about his conduct when he had the green and gold belt in his possession.

Adding a reference to Fury delaying the summer installment of their saga due to Covid, Wilder said: “Don’t go up missing.”

DEONTAY WILDER WORRY

Pulling out after a training camp riddled with coronavirus got labeled “a revolving door of people” by Top Rank supremo Bob Arum, Fury has since admitted he won’t get the second vaccine needed before the fight.

Fury is worried about a potential side effect that may arise. He wants to be one hundred percent for Wilder.

As a result, “The Gypsy King” stated he would get the jab after the fight instead.

Fans buying tickets for the fight won’t be put at ease by that statement. Pre-purchasing this fight when it could get canceled is not ideal.

Nonetheless, the event is still on today and scheduled to go ahead on October 9th. Deontay Wilder previously stated that if Tyson Fury cancels again, he will be paid handsomely for his trouble and be given the WBC heavyweight title back by default.

A strange situation to arise. To subsequently ponder why Fury didn’t just get the second shot when both sides pushed the event back three months.

Arum had clarified Fury had one shot before July after initially stating the champion was doubled-jabbed by mistake. Fury heads into the fight with only half the protection needed.

Time will tell if it affects the next clash. But Fury having the virus over the summer should be enough to stave off another bout of the disease.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.