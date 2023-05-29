Skip to content
Boxing World Champions: Current titleholders – May 2023

World Boxing News provides a comprehensive list of the current 69 Boxing World Champions with the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA after a recent spate of changes.

Chris Billam-Smith at cruiserweight, Junto Nakatani at super-flyweight, Leigh Wood at featherweight, and Oscar Collazo in the lowest weight class are just a few of the latest alterations.

Special mentions also go to Jason Moloney and Rolando Romero at bantamweight and 140 pounds, respectively.

Current Boxing World Champions – May 2023

Heavyweight – 200lbs+
Tyson FURY – WBC
Oleksandr USYK – WBA, WBO, IBF

Bridgerweight – 224lbs
Lukasz ROZANSKI – WBC

Cruiserweight – 200lbs
Bado Jack – WBC
Jai OPETAIA – IBF
Chris BILLAM-SMITH – WBO
Arsen GOULAMIRIAN – WBA

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs
Artur BETERBIEV – WBC, IBF, WBO
Dmitry BIVOL – WBA

Super Middleweight – 168lbs
CANELO Alvarez – WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA

Middleweight – 160lbs
Jermall CHARLO – WBC
Vacant – IBF
Janibek ALIMKHANULY – WBO
Erislandy LARA – WBA

Super Welterweight – 154lbs
Jermell CHARLO – WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA

Welterweight – 147lbs
Errol SPENCE – WBC, IBF, WBA
Terence CRAWFORD – WBO

Super Lightweight – 140lbs
Regis PROGRAIS – WBC
Subriel MATIAS – IBF
VACANT – WBO
Rolando ROMERO – WBA

Lightweight – 135lbs
Devin HANEY – WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA

Super Featherweight – 130lbs
O’Shaquie FOSTER – WBC
JOE CORDINA – IBF
Emanuel NAVARRETE – WBO
Hector GARCIA – WBA

Featherweight – 126lbs
Rey VARGAS – WBC
Luis Alberto LOPEZ – IBF
Robeisy RAMIREZ – WBO
Leigh WOOD – WBA

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs
Stephen FULTON – WBC, WBO
Marlon TAPALES – IBF, WBA

Bantamweight – 118lbs
Vacant – WBC
Vacant – IBF
Jason MOLONEY – WBO
Takumi INOUE – WBA

Super Flyweight – 115lbs
Juan Francisco ESTRADA – WBC
Fernando MARTINEZ – IBF
Junto NAKATANI – WBO
JOSHUA FRANCO – WBA

Flyweight – 112lbs
Julio Cesar MARTINEZ – WBC
Sunny EDWARDS – IBF
Jesse RODRIGUEZ – WBO
Artem DALAKIAN – WBA

Light Flyweight – 108lbs
Kenshiro TERAJI – WBC, WBA
Sivenathi NONTSHINGA – IBF
Jonathan GONZALEZ – WBO
Kenshiro TERAJI – WBA

Minimumweight – 105lbs
Panya PRADABSRI – WBC
Daniel VALLADARES – IBF
Oscar COLLAZO – WBO
Knockout CP FRESHMART – WBA

WBN lists all the major Boxing World Champions currently holding a recognized belt. The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit.

Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era.

WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.

