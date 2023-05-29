Boxing World Champions: Current titleholders – May 2023

World Boxing News provides a comprehensive list of the current 69 Boxing World Champions with the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA after a recent spate of changes.

Chris Billam-Smith at cruiserweight, Junto Nakatani at super-flyweight, Leigh Wood at featherweight, and Oscar Collazo in the lowest weight class are just a few of the latest alterations.

Special mentions also go to Jason Moloney and Rolando Romero at bantamweight and 140 pounds, respectively.

Current Boxing World Champions – May 2023

Heavyweight – 200lbs+

Tyson FURY – WBC

Oleksandr USYK – WBA, WBO, IBF

Bridgerweight – 224lbs

Lukasz ROZANSKI – WBC

Cruiserweight – 200lbs

Bado Jack – WBC

Jai OPETAIA – IBF

Chris BILLAM-SMITH – WBO

Arsen GOULAMIRIAN – WBA

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs

Artur BETERBIEV – WBC, IBF, WBO

Dmitry BIVOL – WBA

Super Middleweight – 168lbs

CANELO Alvarez – WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA

Middleweight – 160lbs

Jermall CHARLO – WBC

Vacant – IBF

Janibek ALIMKHANULY – WBO

Erislandy LARA – WBA

Super Welterweight – 154lbs

Jermell CHARLO – WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA

Welterweight – 147lbs

Errol SPENCE – WBC, IBF, WBA

Terence CRAWFORD – WBO

Super Lightweight – 140lbs

Regis PROGRAIS – WBC

Subriel MATIAS – IBF

VACANT – WBO

Rolando ROMERO – WBA

Lightweight – 135lbs

Devin HANEY – WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

O’Shaquie FOSTER – WBC

JOE CORDINA – IBF

Emanuel NAVARRETE – WBO

Hector GARCIA – WBA

Featherweight – 126lbs

Rey VARGAS – WBC

Luis Alberto LOPEZ – IBF

Robeisy RAMIREZ – WBO

Leigh WOOD – WBA

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

Stephen FULTON – WBC, WBO

Marlon TAPALES – IBF, WBA

Bantamweight – 118lbs

Vacant – WBC

Vacant – IBF

Jason MOLONEY – WBO

Takumi INOUE – WBA

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

Juan Francisco ESTRADA – WBC

Fernando MARTINEZ – IBF

Junto NAKATANI – WBO

JOSHUA FRANCO – WBA

Flyweight – 112lbs

Julio Cesar MARTINEZ – WBC

Sunny EDWARDS – IBF

Jesse RODRIGUEZ – WBO

Artem DALAKIAN – WBA

Light Flyweight – 108lbs

Kenshiro TERAJI – WBC, WBA

Sivenathi NONTSHINGA – IBF

Jonathan GONZALEZ – WBO

Minimumweight – 105lbs

Panya PRADABSRI – WBC

Daniel VALLADARES – IBF

Oscar COLLAZO – WBO

Knockout CP FRESHMART – WBA

WBN lists all the major Boxing World Champions currently holding a recognized belt. The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit.

Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era.

WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.

