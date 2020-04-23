Eddie Hearn on Manny Pacquiao / DAZN UK delay / Fury vs Joshua

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Matchroom Boxing USA supremo Eddie Hearn has been talking all things boxing, including Manny Pacquiao, in a spate of interviews of late.

One of those conducted by the busy promoter was with Sirius XM’s The AK and Barak Show.

Hearn discussed many of the big subjects and answered several burning questions as boxing remains on lockdown for the foreseeable future.

First up, the Essex man addressed the ongoing reports of a Pacquiao facing Mikey Garcia in the Middle East.

He said: “We’ve been in talks with Saudi officials when it comes to Pacquiao-Garcia and other fights. But there’s still a strict lockdown there so we can’t officially set anything up.”

Next, Hearn was quizzed on what’s happening with the launch of DAZN UK, which was originally penciled in for May 2nd.

A Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders clash was days away from being confirmed when the UK announced a coronavirus quarantine.

“Big moves were planned from DAZN in the UK. Those plans are now on ice,” pointed out Hearn.

Finally, giving an update of the chances of UK fans seeing Anthony Joshua challenging Tyson Fury for the number one spot in the heavyweight ranks, Hearn didn’t seem too optimistic.

“We’d love to make Fury-AJ and would do it in a heartbeat,” he stated. “It all comes down to Bob Arum and Top Rank to come to me.

“If Wilder wants to step aside we are all-in. But if I’m Deontay Wilder and I have any pride at all, he won’t step aside.

“Let Fury beat Wilder again (which he will do) then we’ll do AJ-Fury. You will see this fight,” assured Hearn.







A sidenote of Hearn was a clarification that the Professional Darts Corporation, chaired by father Barry, will continue to arrange those stay at home events.

“Darts is an event that’s been built on the atmosphere. But it’s so huge in the UK that we’re doing virtual events from players’ houses.”

