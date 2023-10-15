Full list of the current 47 boxing world champions [Oct 2023]

World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions currently holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title. As of October 2023, 47 rulers carry a strap.

The list is compiled from the top division of heavyweight to the lowest limit of minimumweight. Titleholders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era.

WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.

Current Boxing World Champions

At heavyweight [200lbs+], Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk keep the weight class shut out from other challengers. Fury has the more coveted WBC version and is considered the lineal champion.

Usyk has the WBA, IBF, and WBO championships after beating Anthony Joshua easily in 2021 and 2022.

The bridgerweight limit [224lbs] has just one champion as only one sanctioning body, the WBC, recognizes the division. Lukasz Rozanski has the honor of being one of the first to hold the belt.

Cruiserweight [200lbs] sees Jai Opetaia [IBF], Chris Billam-Smith [WBO], and Arsen Goulamirian [WBA] holding the gold.

Two main stars have the light heavyweight division [175lbs] on lockdown. Artur Beterbiev has all the belts, bar one. Rival Dmitry Bivol has the WBA belt.

Super middleweight [168] and welterweight [147] see top pounds-for-pound superstars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford ruling as undisputed.

At middleweight [160], Jermall Charlo and Erislandy Lara have the WBC and WBA versions, respectively. Janibek Alimkhanuly is the new unified IBF and WBO champion following victory on Saturday night.

Super welterweight [154] and lightweight [135] were recently relieved of being undisputed due to mandatory obligations. Devin Haney lost the WBC version after having all the hardware. While at 154, Jermell Charlo was stripped of the WBO title as soon as he entered the ring with Canelo last month.

Super-lightweight [135], also recently freed from the shackles of one ruler, now has four champions.

Regis Prograis [WBC], Subriel Matias [IBF], Teofimo Lopez [WBO] and Rolando Romero [WBA] have belts around their waist.

From 130 down, the divisions are as follows:

[Key: WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA]

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

O’Shaquie FOSTER

JOE CORDINA

Emanuel NAVARRETE

Hector GARCIA

Featherweight – 126lbs

Rey VARGAS

Luis Alberto LOPEZ

Robeisy RAMIREZ

Leigh WOOD

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

Naoya INOUE

Marlon TAPALES

Naoya INOUE

Marlon TAPALES

Bantamweight – 118lbs

Alex SANTIAGO

Manny Rodriguez

Jason MOLONEY

Takumi INOUE

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

Juan Francisco ESTRADA

Fernando MARTINEZ

Junto NAKATANI

Kazuto IOKA

Flyweight – 112lbs

Julio Cesar MARTINEZ

Sunny EDWARDS

Jesse RODRIGUEZ

Artem DALAKIAN

Light Flyweight – 108lbs

Kenshiro Teraji

Sivenathi NONTSHINGA

Jonathan GONZALEZ

Kenshiro Teraji

Minimumweight – 105lbs

Yudai SHIGEOKA

Ginjiro SHIGEOKA

Oscar COLLAZO

Knockout CP FRESHMART

