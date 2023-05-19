Frank Warren’s stable of boxers will fight on TNT Sports from July

Frank Warren and his stable of top fighters, mainly based in the UK, will appear on TNT Sports in a rebranding effort beginning in July.

Queensberry Promotions will be under the new TNT banner, as BT Sport will be no more from the summer. The change-up pushes TNT Sports to lead British boxers, including heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, into the future.

Eurosport owners Warner Brothers Discovery purchased BT Sport and decided to launch a brand new feel for the platform. It comes after confusion about whether the old channel was BT Sport or BT Sports.

BT Sport released further information regarding the move earlier this year. An advertising campaign has begun to alert fans to the switch.

BT Sport becomes TNT Sports

“From July 2023, TNT Sports will continue the spirit of what BT Sport has built over the past decade,” stated BT Sport.

“This new brand will be brought to life for the first time later this year, shortly before the start of the 2023/2024 football season. Until then, fans will continue to enjoy BT Sport on all of its channels and platforms as they do today.”

TNT Sports will be available for a price point rivaling Sky Sports, which houses promotional rivals BOXXER.

“Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.

“TNT Sports will have a dedicated brand for the UK and Ireland. That will reflect the fan-first approach for which BT Sport has become renowned.

“The name is already associated with premium live sport in other countries as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s family of brands.

“This includes being home to top-level domestic and European football in several countries in Latin America, while live sport has been a staple on the TNT network in the US, including the NBA, NHL, and NCAA.

“The BT and Warner Bros. Discovery Joint Venture was formed on 1 September 2022.”

Managing director of WBD Sports Europe, Andrew Georgiou, stated: “The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sports in several countries worldwide.

“It’s a further sign of the global scale and expertise that WBD brings to the partnership with BT.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.