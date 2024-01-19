Promoter ‘handshake broke the internet’ – boxing series will settle it

H.E. Advisor Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced an agreement has been reached between boxing promoters Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions and Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

The decision will see the promotional outfits face off in a historic five-versus-five fight night.

H.E. Turki Alalshikh said: “This type of agreement is what boxing fans have been waiting for, as the best champions worldwide are going to be a part of the five-versus-five fight night.

“Riyadh Calendar is looking forward to hosting more exciting events.” And added: “These unique partnerships promise boxing fans from around the globe more unforgettable sports events.”

This unique collaboration will take place during Riyadh Calendar and promises a thrilling experience for boxing fans worldwide.

The date and fight card will be announced at a press conference during the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight week in March.

Hearn vs Warren

Frank Warren said: “We’ve always liked a challenge, and this is a mouthwatering one. I honestly think this is one of the most intriguing events you could think of in boxing. A proper event to find out whose stable is stronger.

“I’d like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who is really changing the game, like we said right at the start. He’s injected a new energy into the sport.

“This Queensberry vs Matchroom fight night encapsulates all of the elements you want in an event as a promoter: Rivalry, characters, history and competition. It’s time to settle the score. Who’s getting the bragging rights?”

Eddie Hearn said: “For decades, it has been the Hearns versus the Warrens. Matchroom versus Queensberry. It is, without doubt, the most storied rivalry in the Sport.

“Now, thanks to the unrivaled vision of His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, fight fans witnessed a handshake that broke the internet.

“Now they will see the world’s leading promoters going hammer and tong to settle a score for the ages. It’s the best against the best, and this unprecedented night of boxing in Riyadh will live long in the memory.”