Frank Warren’s views on Derek Chisora come back to haunt him

Frank Warren gave strong views on the future of Derek Chisora before agreeing to set up a fight with Tyson Fury at a UK stadium.

Upon witnessing Joseph Parker beat Chisora up and almost to a pulp in December, Warren was unequivocal with his comments on the “WAR” man.

Why is Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora?

Warren said Chisora should walk away and then dismissed any notion of a trilogy fight with Fury.

“Chisora should retire, end of story,” Warren said. “The only way Tyson fights Chisora again is if we were struggling for an opponent or if Tyson insisted on it.

“He [Chisora] should retire. He shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the ring, let alone in there with Tyson.”

That’s where Warren’s words came back to haunt him at the press conference. The Hall of Famer reeled off all the potential opponents and why Fury couldn’t fight them.

“He [Chisora] is the highest-rated available fighter if you go on Box Rec. I’m going to read these out quickly to cut through why we made this fight,” Warren said.

“Number one is [Oleksandr] Usyk. Usyk was not available. He said he couldn’t fight in December [manager Egis Klimas said he could fight in December].

“Anthony Joshua, we wasted a month on that. He’s not available. Deontay Wilder fought last week. Andy Ruiz is fighting Wilder in a mandatory.

“Then there’s Dillian Whyte, who Tyson has beaten. Then you’ve got Joe Joyce, who wouldn’t be available because he’s only fought recently [Joyce also said at one point in negotiations that he would be free to fight]. [Luis] Ortiz, who got beat recently. Then you’ve got Joseph Parker, who Joe Joyce beat.

“Number nine is Derek Chisora, and number ten is [Kubrat] Pulev. So that is the independent rankings.

“So that’s why we are where we are with the highest available contender, who is Derek’ War’ Chisora.”

WBC Ranking alternatives

If Warren looked at the WBC rankings, which are the most important as Fury is the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, he would instantly see better options.

Fury can only choose from the Top 15. So some of those mentioned by Warren wouldn’t be available, like Mahmoud Charr.

Therefore, it can only be a case of Fury wanting Chisora – rather than desperation. WBN named at least six contenders that would accept the clash in a heartbeat.

Arslanbek Makhmudov is rated number four by the WBC. Makhmudov is 15-0 and on the up.

Otto Wallin – Wallin exclusively spoke to World Boxing News earlier this year and stated his desire to face Fury again. He is available for the bout on December 3.

“Yes, I am ready to fight him again. But I think he won’t fight me unless I become the mandatory challenger and he’s forced to fight me,” he pointed out.

“I think the cuts that he had were very bad. He had 47 stitches after the fight. If I had those cuts, the doctors would have stopped the fight, for sure.”

There’s also Martin Bakole, Zhan Kossobutskiy, Michael Hunter, and Filip Hrgovic. All four would undoubtedly be willing and are all rising in the ratings.

Derek Chisora intention

However, despite striking up talks with Anthony Joshua, good friend Derek Chisora has never been far from Fury’s mind for a final payday.

When unretiring after “retiring” on his 34th birthday, Fury named Chisora as an option despite a massive lack of interest – even in the UK.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies.

“One with Deontay Wilder and the second with Derek Chisora.

“I always said I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career. Here we are, breaking all records again, setting precedents.”

The pair now clash in a British showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3. Many UK fans said they would boycott Fury vs Chisora 3 in protest because it’s a Pay Per View event.

