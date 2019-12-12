Golden Boy Promotions sign much-sought-after prospect to stable

RINGSIDE

📷Hogan Photos

Golden Boy is delighted to announce that it has signed the highly sought-after prospect Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) to a promotional agreement.

The reigning WBC Youth Super Lightweight Champion will return to the ring in early 2020.

Hernandez is a 23-year-old native of Chihuahua, Mexico who debuted as a professional in November 2015. Since then, he has remained undefeated across 20 fights, winning 18 of them by knockout.

After several months of vetting many offers from different promoters, this young man has decided to take his career to the next level with Golden Boy.

Hernandez, who has the same name as the legendary soccer player Luis “El Matador” Hernandez, will now look to follow in the footsteps of fellow fighters who also hail from Chihuahua, Mexico, such as Quirino Garcia, Juan Carlos “El Ranchero” Ramirez, David “Tacubayo” Murillo and Miguel “Mickey” Roman.

“I am very pleased to sign with the biggest promoter in the world,” said Luis Hernandez. “I have a job to do, and my promoter will get me to where I need to go, and that is to bring a world title back to Chihuahua, Mexico! Viva Mexico!”

“Luis Hernandez represents a new generation of Mexican talent, so we are proud to have him in our growing stable,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “He has an exciting style and is in a very competitive division, so we look forward to promoting Hernandez as we continue to extend our presence in Mexico and beyond.”