Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank 2 tickets have not sold out yet

BOXXER reported that over seventy percent of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. rematch tickets were sold. However, this may be slower than expected.

Smith vs Eubank tickets were in significant demand the first time. The rematch certainly doesn’t have the same appeal.

However, organizers are still predicting a sell-out on June 17.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. rematch tickets

“Over seventy percent of tickets already sold,” declared BOXXER. “Prices from £40. Grab your tickets now before it’s a sell-out.”

Meanwhile, Savannah ‘The Silent Assassin’ Marshall (12-1, 10 KO’s) will challenge undisputed world super-middleweight champion Franchón ‘FCD’ Crews-Dezurn in the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. II co-headline bout.

Having headlined a record-setting event at London’s O2 Arena in an October challenge against Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields, Marshall’s return to the ring places her immediately in another high-stakes encounter.

She goes up against an undisputed world champion with the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF world super-middleweight championships on the line.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO’s) began her second stint as WBO world super-middleweight champion in March 2020. She captured the WBC title for a second time in June 2020 and then added the WBA and IBF belts in April 2022 to become the undisputed world champion of the weight class.

For former world middleweight champion Marshall, the bout is a return to her roots. She commenced her professional career at super-middleweight.

She had her first professional bout on the undercard of the blockbuster Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor super fight, which took place in August 2017.

She once held the WBA Intercontinental Super-Middleweight Championship before moving up to middleweight. She had a successful middleweight run.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall

Marshall is going all-in on her return to the division and is aiming for immediate undisputed world champion status.

Franchón Crews-Dezurn said: “I’m so excited that my team and BOXXER were finally able to get this fight done.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, England, especially against a competitor like Savannah Marshall.

“She has represented the UK for many years just as I have represented the United States, including as amateurs.

“This fight has been over ten years in the making. It’s going to be one for the history books.

“I love elevating women’s boxing and putting on an excellent display for the people in the UK.

“The fans have embraced women’s boxing so much here. Regardless of being in Savannah’s backyard or any other adversity stacked against me, I’m coming for the win.

“I’m fully confident in myself and my team. I look forward to putting on a great show for the people.”

Marshall said: “I’m grateful to BOXXER and Hennessy Sports for getting this fight over the line.

“This is a big fight for me and a chance to become a two-weight world champion.”

Franchón Crews-Dezurn’s manager Peter Kahn said: “This is exactly what boxing needs. The best fighting the best.

“Champions fighting champions, deserving of a shot at undisputed.

“I do not doubt that Franchón and Savannah will entertain the fans in Manchester and around the world on June 17.”

