Liam Smith gutted over delay as Chris Eubank Jr vs Benn reignites

Liam Smith revealed his disappointment at delaying a future rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. as his rival reignites a potential Conor Benn clash.

“Beefy” had to pull out of an already behind-scheduled return with Eubank Jr. due to a ‘nagging’ injury. The event, initially set for June but pushed back to July 1, will now be headlined by Savannah Marshall in an undisputed clash with Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

The whole scenario leaves Smith out of action for months and will allow Eubank to explore other options in the meantime.

Smith spoke about the cancelation of the Pay Per View.

Liam Smith gutted over Chris Eubank Jr delay

“I’m gutted and sorry to all the fans about the postponement,” stated Smith. “I’ve always said a fully fit Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every time.

“I tried training through because I was desperate not to let anyone down. But I’ve had to withdraw from the bout in July following the latest medical assessment this week.

“I’ll heal up now and then be fully fit for later in the summer,” added the Liverpool man.

Not being fit for July will undoubtedly point to late August at the earliest, perhaps even rolling into September if Eubank goes elsewhere.

Promoters Ben Shalom and Kalle Sauerland are adamant that Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. II will happen eventually. However, they would also be aware that they cannot stop the Brighton man from accepting a massive offer for the Benn grudge match.

Reschedule

“Nobody is more disappointed than Liam Smith,” said Shalom. “He’s the ultimate professional, but he had no choice but to postpone the bout.

“We’re working on a new date for the fight and hope to announce that in a week or so. In the meantime, we have a huge night in Manchester on July 1.”

On Marshall taking the reigns on the night, Shalom added: “I wanted BOXXER to put a big card together. They have more than delivered, so I’m delighted that BOXXER keeps the card on without the Pay Per View, which doesn’t always happen.

“I would encourage all the fans to get behind Tasha Jonas and Savannah Marshall in their world title fights. Also, the other fighters in a brilliant card.”

Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing is confident a new date for the Smtih vs Eubank rematch will be announced imminently.

“We have been informed that Liam Smith is not fit to fight on July 1. We await further medical reports before we announce the new date shortly.”

Conor Benn

Despite the assurances from Sauerland, Eddie Hearn has already insinuated that an offer will be made to Eubank for Benn.

Due to ongoing issues with Benn’s license in the UK, the pair would have to seek sanction elsewhere. Only then will they be unable to stage a substantial British battle off home soil.

If that happens, it would be an unprecedented move that only threatened in the past but never followed through. Thousands of fans would be left fuming if they could not travel to the destination of any Eubank Jr. vs Benn encounter.

As with most events in this era, money sadly overtakes those who pay to watch every day of the week.

