Liam Smith warned of revenge as Chris Eubank Jr. rematch is set

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. renew rivalries on September 2, with the loser of the first meeting promising revenge will be served cold.

Smith and Eubank Jr first fought in January, meeting in the middle of the ring for a frantic firefight. It lasted one minute into the fourth round before Smith secured victory with a stunning pair of knockdowns.

Upset at the referee’s intervention and determined to avenge the defeat, Eubank Jr immediately activated the contracted rematch clause. He went into a protracted training camp focused on handing a loss to Liverpool man Smith.

With a prior date having been postponed due to Smith suffering a minor injury in training camp, the simmering rivalry has reached new heights with each passing month.

Smith vs Eubank is set to reach boiling point this fall.

The highly-anticipated rematch between two bitter middleweight rivals heads back to the scene of the first meeting at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Both participants cannot wait.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr. 2

“I’m glad that the date is set now. We can look forward to getting rid of this itch that needs scratching.

“I’m fully healed up now, injury-free. I’m looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr’s career on September 2,” said Smith.

Eubank Jr. stated: “No more excuses, no more postponements. Smith can’t run forever. September 2 is the day of my revenge.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s promoter and CEO, said, “The rivalry between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr has quickly become one of the most heated in British boxing.

“Their January fight was one of the most exciting encounters in BOXXER history. We expect tickets to fly out for September 2 at the AO Arena.

“Fans will rush to be ringside for what is guaranteed to be another unbelievable firefight.”

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 tickets

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “Good things come to those who wait.

“The postponements will only make victory that bit sweeter for Chris when he finally meets Liam Smith on September 2.

“Chris has had to remain patient and disciplined. But in our conversations over the last few weeks and months, what has been clear is that he is laser-focused on setting the record straight.

“Chris is going to deliver an electric performance.”

Tickets for the blockbuster clash at the AO Arena in Manchester will go on sale on Tuesday, July 25. Fans can sign up at Boxxer.com for exclusive access to presale tickets before the general sale.

Airing live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office, the ‘SMITH vs EUBANK II: REPEAT OR REVENGE’ pay-per-view blockbuster event will bring the heated rivalry to a fiery conclusion.

The return comes nine months after their first electrifying encounter.

