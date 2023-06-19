Another blow for Conor Benn as Eubank Jr. lines up Smith rematch

Conor Benn faces more disappointment after his claims of a near-concluded deal to face Chris Eubank Jr. were gazumped by BOXXER’s Ben Shalom.

Benn had been linked to facing Eubank in the Middle East, with promoter Eddie Hearn doing his usual rounds of confirmation the fight was close.

However, Shalom says the state of play remains unchanged for the summer. The plan is still for Liam Smith to fight Eubank Jr. again once healed from injury.

Smith had to delay a scheduled July 1 return in Manchester. Savannah Marshall will now top the bill.

Shalom hopes to have a firm announcement on Smith vs Eubank II for around August or September, the same time Hearn had stated for Benn.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II

“It’s a fight that was scheduled. It has had to be rescheduled because of Liam Smith’s injury,” Shalom told Sky Sports News.

“It’s frustrating for him as much as anyone. But we can’t keep Chris Eubank Jr waiting forever.

“I did meet Kalle Sauerland [Jr’s promoter] last week. We expect a date to be finalized at the end of August, early September.”

On Hearn’s attempts to get Eubank’s signature on a contract with Benn, Shalom added: “I know there have been reports of things going on in the boxing world that we’re not a part of. But our understanding, as of last week, is the rematch will happen.

“It has just been very, very frustrating for both fighters. I think myself and Kalle like a date at the end of August. We both like it.

“He’s got to speak to Chris Eubank Jr. Obviously, Liam Smith has done everything he can to ensure he’s fit for that date.

“Hopefully, we can announce next week, but as is the case in boxing, we’ll see what happens. It’s been frustrating for both guys because both guys want the fight.

“We hoped to be fit for July, then early August, and now the end of August. But from speaking to Liam and his team, we’ll make sure that before the date is announced that he’s absolutely one hundred percent [fit].”

When Shalom had to delay, Smith said: “I’m gutted and sorry to all the fans about the postponement. I’ve always said a fully fit Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every time.

“I’ll heal up now and then be fully fit for later in the summer,” added the Liverpool man.

Conor Benn

Smith vs Eubank is seen as a far more exciting fight for British fans as it can take place on UK soil. Conor Benn is still under a cloud and not licensed to box after failing two drug tests.

