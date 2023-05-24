Fan vouchers offered as Marshall replaces Smith vs Eubank Jr. II

The Smith vs Eubank Jr rematch is off as an injury to the victor of the first bout needed longer to gain a full recovery.

Liam Smith has a nagging injury, leading to the Liverpool man asking for more time to get back to one hundred percent fitness for Chris Eubank Jr.

In place of Smith vs Eubank II on July 1, female star Savannah Marshall steps up to the main event for her undisputed world title challenge.

Fan vouchers for Smith vs Eubank replacement

For those who keep the tickets they purchased for Smith vs Eubank Jr, BOXXER has arranged a free food and beverage voucher for every fight fan at Manchester’s AO Arena on July 1.

They will also get priority access and a discount for the reworked main event.

Every fan entering the AO Arena on Saturday, July 1, will be issued a £10 or £20 food and beverage voucher [depending on the value of the ticket held]. This comes courtesy of BOXXER, plus priority access to tickets for the new Smith vs Eubank II date when announced and a 10% discount code to use in their priority access window.

BOXXER’s Ben Shalom said any loyalty fans show will be rewarded on the night and beyond.

“We understand a lot of fans will be disappointed to hear the Smith-Eubank rematch is being postponed. We’ve arranged a free voucher for every fan in the venue to have a drink on us on fight night.

“Plus, they will receive priority access to Smith vs Eubank II tickets for the new date when it’s announced and a discount on those tickets.”

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall

Marshall contests the undisputed super-middleweight titles when challenging defending champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn. The former Floyd Mayweather fighter becomes the first female boxer to headline the UK’s two largest arenas in back-to-back events.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall gets bumped up from the co-headline slot.

Also on the bill, Liverpool’s Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas is set to defend her unified light-middleweight championship. Plus, a guaranteed-fireworks British super-middleweight title fight pitting Manchester man Mark ‘Kid Dynamite’ Heffron against Zak Chelli.

It’s a stacked undercard that now airs live on the Sky Sports network rather than Sky Sports Box Office.

Rounding out the central portion of the card is former amateur star Ben ‘The Surgeon’ Whittaker, alongside Callum Simpson.

Shalom promises a big night for UK fight fans.

“Savannah Marshall headlining the UK’s two biggest arenas in back-to-back fights is a first for a female fighter. It shows the strength of the women’s sport today,” he said.

“She’s fighting for the undisputed world super-middleweight championship against the USA’s Franchon Crews-Dezurn. It’s a fight that could headline any arena in the world.

Undercard

“Manchester’s own Mark Heffron defending his British title against Zak Chelli. And Natasha Jonas is laying her world titles on the line.

“Plus, a once-in-a-generation talent like Ben Whittaker and the outstanding Callum Simpson takes on Boris Crighton. This is a card stacked with great fights. We are very excited about it.

Marshall becomes the first woman to headline UK’s two largest arenas. She challenges Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed world super-middleweight championship on July 1.

Natasha Jonas defends the unified world title, and Manchester’s Mark Heffron defends the British championship vs Zak Chelli. Future box office stars Ben Whittaker and Callum Simpson join the card.

A new date for the rescheduled Smith vs Eubank II bout will be announced shortly, which follows Smith’s stunning stoppage of Eubank in January.

All tickets remain valid for the renamed event, which airs live and exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports, with full refunds available for fans who cannot attend.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.