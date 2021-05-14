Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy piles on 70lbs, weighs 306lbs in Cologne

May 14th, 2021

Christopher Lovejoy shocked the room on the scales at the undefeated American heavyweight piled out seventy pounds from his last outing.

Against Misael Sanchez in January 2020, Lovejoy weighed 236 pounds. This time around, he was unbelievably over three hundred.

Charr came in at 245 pounds.

The heavyweight clash between Mahmoud Charr and Lovejoy will go ahead as planned despite last-minute question marks over the fight.

WBN contacted organizers ECB Boxing on Thursday as reports surfaced there could be a problem after previous protests from Don King.

The Hall of Famer promoter claimed Lovejoy was still under contract. ECB Boxing’s Fynn Schroeder ruled out issues.

“Yes, the fight is happening on Saturday in Cologne,” Schroeder exclusively told World Boxing News.

He added: “Everything’s fine. Don King is not involved in the event.”

ECB Boxing released a statement as Lovejoy came in at a whopping 306 pounds, his heaviest since 2017.

On Saturday, the time has come. In the Baaden sports studio in Cologne, the WBA world champion, Mahmoud Charr, returns to the ring after a three-and-a-half-year break.

The 36-year-old heavyweight will face the hitherto undefeated American Christopher Lovejoy (19 fights, 19 wins, 19 knockouts).

A risky test for Charr. He wants to make his mark again after his long break in the top class in boxing.

BILDplus will broadcast the event live from 8 p.m. in the stream. Diamond Boy Promotion sets this up the co-operation with Don Pedro Entertainment and EC Boxing.

After Charr and Lovejoy stood face to face for the first time at the press conference on Monday, they met again during the weighing at the Hotel Lindner in Cologne.

If Lovejoy had refused to shake hands with the “Diamondboy” at the beginning of the week, this time, he got up close and pushed his opponent at the confrontation.

But there were no further disputes.

HEAVYWEIGHT SCALING

Before that, the boxers were still on the scales. After the long break, Charr presented himself with a befitting 111.5 kg, while Lovejoy even recorded 139.0 kg as a fighting weight.

Now the athletes have to use the last few hours sensibly to transport their optimal performance into the ring on the evening of the fight.

The results of the official weighing:

Heavyweight – 12 rounds

Mahmoud Charr (111,5 kg) vs. Christopher Lovejoy (139,0 kg)

Heavyweight – 10 rounds

Victor Faust (107.8 kg) vs. Jacek Piatek (118.5 kg)

Heavyweight – 8 rounds

Christian Hammer (112,2 kg) vs. Patryk Kowoll (113,5 kg)

Super lightweight – 8 laps

Volkan Gökcek (63.4 kg) vs. Giorgi Mtchedlidze (will be weighed on the day of the fight)

Light Heavyweight – 8 rounds

Mohammed Bekdash (79.2 kg) vs. Mindia Nozadze (will be weighed on the day of the fight)

Light Heavyweight – 4 rounds

Branimir Malenica (78.4 kg) vs. Norbert Magyar (79.2 kg)