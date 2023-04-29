Floyd Mayweather warned he faces punishment in June 11 return

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will be punished when he steps into the ring despite his next bout being an exhibition showdown.

That’s the promise John Gotti III, Mayweather’s opponent, laid down when the pair face-off in the United States this summer.

The undefeated boxing Hall of Famer will enter the ring on Sunday, June 11. The headliner is part of a star-studded night featuring musical performances and more.

Mayweather will take on Gotti, a professional fighter and the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti.

Floyd Mayweather on Pay Per View

Zeus Network presents Mayweather vs Gotti on Pay-Per-View on Sunday, live from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Money Team is dedicating the fight to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico. Kitchies was Mayweather’s longtime assistant who passed away suddenly in April.

Floyd is ready to entertain the boxing fans after a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

“I’m all about bringing the biggest and best events to the people,” stated Mayweather. “On Sunday, June 11, it will be like nothing else you’ve seen in the sports and entertainment world.

“This is all about combining the entertainment of top-flight musical performances with top-flight skills in the ring.

“I love the fans in South Florida. I know they’re going to appreciate this premier event we’re going to bring to them.”

John Gotti III

Despite the exhibition status, Gotti didn’t seem ready to take it easy on Mayweather. He’s prepared to throw some devastation at the five-weight world champion.

“I grew up idolizing Floyd. I’m honored to have this chance to enter the ring against him,” said Gotti.

“He’s one of the greatest boxers of all time. He’s the reason I got into the fight game. But on June 11, I’m going to punish him.”

Deon Taylor, who is helping Mayweather put on the show, looks forward to seeing a legend up close.

“Floyd has simply become the definition of iconic,” said Taylor. “His passion and genius in and outside the ring are beyond measure.

“I am personally blessed and honored to stand with him and tell his remarkable story to the world.

“We cannot wait to see him in the ring again in Miami. We understand that some of the proceeds will be given to at-risk youth furthers Floyd’s brilliance and heart.”

Tickets for the live event will go on sale Friday, May 5, with more information to follow.

