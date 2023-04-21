Gervonta Davis points to Ryan Garcia’s flaws, predicts bad ending

Gervonta Davis warned Ryan Garcia how their fight would end badly as the pair went face-to-face for the first time during fight week.

During Thursday’s final press conference, Davis made a statement that Garcia would go down by knockout or TKO on the night.

A champion in multiple weight classes, “Tank” is sure his skills far exceed that of Garcia’s, even though “King Ry” has praised his trainer during the build-up.

The former Floyd Mayweather fighter, with coach Calvin Ford, says there’ll be no need for scorecards.

Gervonta Davis warns Ryan Garcia

“All he talks about is that one punch,” said Davis on the Las Vegas podium. “I only need one too.

“I touch that jaw and tell you you’re going to sleep. I’ll probably break your jaw.”

On his plans to get in Garcia’s face and rough him up in the early rounds after their social media beef, Davis added: “We’re here – enough with the talking. I’m ready to get down and dirty.

“I’m from Baltimore City. You’ll see how we turn it come Saturday. See you all then. He’s going to feel me for sure. I am what I say I am. I’m that guy.

“I didn’t get all the way here for no reason. I put the work in, and I got those guys out of there. He’s going to see it come Saturday night for sure.”

Predicting his superior technique will be telling; the undefeated puncher stated: “Don’t forget I’m the most accurate puncher out there.

“Make sure you’ve been practicing putting your hands up. He’s getting his ass whooped. It’s going to be an exciting fight. I’m excited to be here.

“I don’t know about him, but I’m coming with some stuff. He doesn’t have the fundamentals at all.

“If Joe Goossen is that great of a trainer, he’s gotta fix his fundamentals. All he’s got is that weak hook. That’s all he’s relying on.

“He’s delusional if he thinks he’s knocking me out. That’s it.”

Davis vs Garcia

Goossen did respond to Davis but wouldn’t be drawn into a heated debate.

“I’m not going to have a war of words with anybody because the real war will be Saturday night between two great fighters.

“This is one of the most exceptional matches in a long time. The interest in this fight has been unbelievable,” said Goossen.

Davis and Garcia meet this Saturday, April 22, in a SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Premier Boxing Champions present the event for $84.99 on PPV.

GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions promote the event.

