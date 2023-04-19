Heavyweight Rampage Andrii Novytskyi returns this Friday in NH

Heavyweight prospect Andrii Novytskyi bids for a third straight victory this Friday night when the Ukrainian returns to the squared circle.

“Rampage” will battle 5-4 Elder Hernandez Gama at Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.

The contest is set to be his first six-round fight. The hard-hitting US-based puncher and his team are confident it will be entertaining.

Andrii Novytskyi speaks to World Boxing News

“I’m very excited to fight him this Friday. He’s [Gama] a brawler, and I know I will finish him,” Novytskyi told World Boxing News.

“I think he’ll come out aggressive and look for a finish. It will be an entertaining fight for the fans and a great addition to my highlight reel. Rampage is coming!”

Coach Anatoliy Dudchenko added to WBN: “This is going to be a good fight for Andrii. It will be his first six-round fight.

“He’s gotten bigger, his conditioning is on point, and he’s more than ready to destroy this guy on Friday.

“The guy has a different style. I want Andrii to play with him for the first few rounds and get more experience in the ring. But it could end very early too.

“He has had three fights in two months and six rounds now. It’s crazy progression, and it will keep getting better and better.”

Heavyweight moves

Previously, Andrii told World Boxing News that he had no choice but to begin his top-division career in the United States. But great things happened as he is now under the guidance of manager Egis Klimas.

Klimas is famed for a great stable of fighters, including Vasiliy Lomachenko and Pound for Pound King Oleksandr Usyk.

“I was forced to move here earlier last year due to the war. It’s an incredible opportunity for me. I don’t take it lightly.

“Egis is a fantastic person. He’s helped many fighters, especially from our region, get their shine here in the US.

“I know I have the right team behind me and will make the most of it. I train under my coach Anatoliy Dudchenko of CaliFormBody.

“He’s a boxing world champion and has been in the game longer. He believes in me, and I enjoy working with him.

“I know that being with Anatoliy is ultimately what will lead me to new heights. He’s an amazing trainer and has insane style and technique.”

Andrii aims to have six fights in twelve months. With three in just two months, he’s on the way to beat that target.

