Exclusive: Ukrainian ‘Rampage’ eyes Usyk’s DDD leftovers at 4-0

Ukrainian heavyweight prospect Andrii Novytskyi wants to inflict more pain on Daniel Dubois once his countryman Oleksandr Usyk takes care of business.

That’s the view of “Rampage” and his team, who would like to set up a battle with “DDD” after his challenges Usyk in August.

Novytskyi is 3-0 since turning pro in March and will return to the ring next month for a fourth bout. After that, the 27-year-old is willing to take on Dubois at 4-0.

Explaining the plan, Nikhil Sharma of Team Rampage informed World Boxing News this week.

“I know Andrii is set to fight Mariano Jose Riva on July 14. Given the team and support he has behind him, Andrii is working his way up the ranks to get a title shot.

“He believes he can compete against the best. He is looking forward to beating Daniel Dubois in his next outing.”

Usyk target

Also, speaking exclusively told WBN, Novytskyi said: “I’m bigger, faster, and stronger because of Coach AD [Anatoliy Dudchenko of CaliFormBody].

“His methods have elevated my game plan and strategy like no other. I am confident I can take on Daniel Dubois and handily dispatch him in the first four rounds if I’m taking it easy.

“I know he’ll get a title shot against Usyk. But Usyk will easily beat him so severely. So once Usyk is done with him, he can come my way and get his a** beat by a rising heavyweight prospect like myself.

“My biggest win could be closer than ever!”

Coach Anatoliy added: “Andrii is on his way to becoming a future heavyweight champion.

“All Tyson Fury, Joshua, and everyone will retire soon. Daniel Dubois, after you lose to legendary Oleksandr Usyk, come our way.

Rampage vs Dubois

“Andrii will beat the f*** out of him and add a strong win to his resume. After Usyk is done with you, Dubois, come to us and get your a** kicked by rising Andrii. He will destroy you!”

Attempting to set up a showdown with Daniel Dubois next shows the whole team’s mentality. Rampage wants to world as soon as possible.

His latest victory occurred on April 21 at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, Windham, where he fought on July 14.

Rampage stopped Elder Hernandez Gama in three painful rounds.

Afterward, he told WBN: “I’m very happy with my performance. The guy was tough, he came out strong early in the fight, but I knew I would win.

“I used what Coach AD taught me in practice. It worked out well for me. Bodywork got the job done! Another finish, and I’ll be back soon!”

Coach AD stated: “Andrii did a fantastic job. I was happy to see him use our practice drills, use his jab correctly, and go to the body to get the finish.

“He’s improving at a crazy rate. His conditioning is better. He’s bigger and stronger but still light on his feet.

“The other guy quit in the fight. You could see he didn’t want to be there and just quit after the body shot. Andrii is progressing well. We’ll get him back in the ring again quickly.”

Watch out, DDD!

