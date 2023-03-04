Exclusive: Heavyweight’s coach hunts big KO, no fake blogger s***!

Ukraine heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi goes for 2-0 tonight against former Bellator champ Rafael De Souza Carvalho.

Novytskyi impressed on his debut last month with a victory in 82 seconds on the Golden Boy card at Fox Theater in Pomona.

Two weeks later, the rising prospect will pit his skills against a wily fight veteran who has gone the distance in both bouts since switching codes.

Heavyweight KO intentions

Discussing his second contest with World Boxing News exclusively, ‘Rampage’ Novytskyi can’t wait to get back in the ring. He aims to score another bruising stoppage.

“I’m so excited for my second fight. I know I’ll get another knockout,” Novytskyi told World Boxing News. “The opponent is good. He’s better than the last one but still has no chance against me.

“He’s too slow. I’ll play with him a little bit in the first round. Then I’ll knock him out in round two or three. Rampage is coming for another finish!”

No fake bloggers

His coach, Anatoliy Dudchenko, sees Andrii’s improvements in the gym. He also says fans will get better bang for their buck than last week’s dismal YouTuber showing.

“I feel good about Andrii’s preparations. He trained with a member of the Ukrainian Olympic team for this camp,” Dudchenko told WBN. “Having good sparring partners is very important, and he had that.”

Giving the Diriyah clash a dressing down, Dudchenko added: “This is real boxing. Not fake blogger s*** like the Jake Paul fight.

“We fight here, not only make videos about it. If you look at Paul’s performance in the fight, horrible! I don’t know how his trainers can tell him he’s a good boxer.

“The training isn’t right. Looking at Andrii, you see the results, the real boxing. Nothing fake. Whoever is in his way in the ring next will get destroyed.”

Watch for another massive knockout report on Sunday as Andrii Novytskyi goes on another rampage.

