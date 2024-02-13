Ukrainian heavyweight Andrii Novytskyi to bare knuckle cult hero

Boston Boxing Promotions kicks off the new year with Super Brawl 2024 this Friday, February 16th live on CombatSportsNow.com.

The main event features an intriguing heavyweight showdown between buzzed-about a heavyweight prospect Andrii Novytskyi (8-0, 7 KOs) and bare-knuckle boxing cult hero Bobo O’Bannon (10-6, 10 KOs).

Novytskyi, who originally hails from Ukraine but now lives and trains out of Hollywood, California was one of the most active fighters in the world last year, turning pro and entering the ring an unbelievable 8 times in 2024. In his last appearance this past November at Boston Boxing Promotion’s Thanksgiving Eve Spectacular he dispatched former world title challenger, Santander Silgado Gelez in just one round.

Now Novytskyi takes on his most unique challenge in Mobile, Alabama’s Bobby “Bobo” O’Bannon aka the Bible Belt Brawler. The rugged bareknuckle boxer boasts a winning record in both professional boxing and bareknuckle boxing as well as a 100% KO ratio in all his wins. O’Bannon has developed a cult following in the bareknuckle world with his highlight reel knockouts and dynamic personality.

It promises to be a bombs aways, no scorecards needed type affair between the two big punchers since in their combined 42 professional fights, each man has only heard the final bell once.

In the co-main event, local fan favorite, Brandon Higgins (10-4, 5 KOs) takes on veteran Pablo Ernesto Oliveto (13-13-1, 4 KOs) in a 6 round welterweight contest. Higgins, who has taken on all comers, last fought against the then undefeated Kenny Larson in what was a New England Fight of the Year candidate resulting in a highly controversial split decision loss for Higgins. He looks to rebound in front of his hometown fans against Oliveto, a battled tested Argentinian fighter.

In other action on the card…

6’9 undefeated heavyweight slugger, Serhii Sheludko (3-0, 2 KOs) will return to New England against debuting Victor Hugo Costa.

Undefeated California middleweight, Mario “Christopher” Ramirez (4-0, 1 KO) who trains out of the KnuckleHeadz Gym with world champion trainer Joe “Hoss” Janik, will face the toughest challenge in his young career against veteran spoiler, Alfred Raymond.

Rounding out the night will be multiple amateur stand outs making their pro debuts including Alexis Bolduc, Chelsea LaGrasse, Duncan McNeil and Jarrid Digangi.

Last but not least on the call will be the voices of Boston Boxing, BoxRec’s Grey Johnson and musician/fighter Chris Jay whose combination is second to none when it comes to boxing knowledge and honest, often hilarious, commentary.

“We’re set to kick off Boston Boxing Promotions’ biggest year and what better way to do it then with our 2024 Fighter of the Year, Andrii Novytski.” explains, Boston Boxing President, Peter Czymbor.

“The Ukrainian big man has become a fan favorite here in the Boston area and putting him against a hard hitting brawler should provide for an explosive main event. We invite both boxing and bareknuckle fans from around the world to tune into CombatSportsNow.com this Friday for another fun filled night of fights.”