Current Boxing World Champions – April 2023

World Boxing News lists the current boxing world champions as of April 3, 2023, from heavyweight to minimumweight through eighteen divisions.

There are nine unified champions, three of whom are undisputed. Those with four belts are Canelo Alvarez, Devin Haney, and Jermall Charlo.

Current Boxing World Champions

Heavyweight – 200lbs+

Tyson FURY – World Boxing Council

Oleksandr USYK – International Boxing Federation

Oleksandr USYK – World Boxing Organization

Oleksandr USYK – World Boxing Association

Bridgerweight – 224lbs

Vacant – World Boxing Council

Cruiserweight – 200lbs

Badou JACK – World Boxing Council

Jai OPETAIA – International Boxing Federation

Lawrence OKOLIE – World Boxing Organization

Arsen GOULAMIRIAN – World Boxing Association

Light Heavyweight – 175lbs

Artur BETERBIEV – World Boxing Council

Artur BETERBIEV – International Boxing Federation

Artur BETERBIEV – World Boxing Organization

Dmitry BIVOL – World Boxing Association

Super Middleweight – 168lbs

CANELO Alvarez – World Boxing Council

CANELO Alvarez – International Boxing Federation

CANELO Alvarez – World Boxing Organization

CANELO Alvarez – World Boxing Association

Middleweight – 160lbs

Jermall CHARLO – World Boxing Council

Vacant – International Boxing Federation

Janibek ALIMKHANULY – World Boxing Organization

Erislandy LARA – World Boxing Association

Super Welterweight – 154lbs

Jermell CHARLO – World Boxing Council

Jermell CHARLO – International Boxing Federation

Jermell CHARLO – World Boxing Organization

Jermell CHARLO – World Boxing Association

Welterweight – 147lbs

Errol SPENCE – World Boxing Council

Errol SPENCE – International Boxing Federation

Terence CRAWFORD – World Boxing Organization

Errol SPENCE – World Boxing Association

Super Lightweight – 140lbs

Regis PROGRAIS – World Boxing Council

Subriel MATIAS – International Boxing Federation

VACANT – World Boxing Organization

Alberto PUELLO – World Boxing Association

Boxing World Champions – Under 140 pounds

Lightweight – 135lbs

Devin HANEY – World Boxing Council

Devin HANEY – International Boxing Federation

Devin HANEY – World Boxing Organization

Devin HANEY – World Boxing Association

Super Featherweight – 130lbs

O’Shaquie FOSTER – World Boxing Council

Shavkat RAKHIMOV – International Boxing Federation

Emanuel NAVARRETE – World Boxing Organization

Hector GARCIA – World Boxing Association

Featherweight – 126lbs

Rey VARGAS – World Boxing Council

Luis Alberto LOPEZ – International Boxing Federation

Robeisy RAMIREZ – World Boxing Organization

Mauricio LARA – World Boxing Association

Super Bantamweight – 122lbs

Stephen FULTON – World Boxing Council

Murodjon AKHMADALIEV – International Boxing Federation

Stephen FULTON – World Boxing Organization

Murodjon AKHMADALIEV – World Boxing Association

Bantamweight – 118lbs

Vacant – World Boxing Council

Vacant – International Boxing Federation

Vacant – World Boxing Organization

Vacant – World Boxing Association

Super Flyweight – 115lbs

Juan Francisco ESTRADA – World Boxing Council

Fernando MARTINEZ – International Boxing Federation

Kazuto IOKA – World Boxing Organization

Joshua FRANCO – World Boxing Association

Flyweight – 112lbs

Julio Cesar MARTINEZ – World Boxing Council

Sunny EDWARDS – International Boxing Federation

Vacant – World Boxing Organization

Artem DALAKIAN – World Boxing Association

Light Flyweight – 108lbs

Kenshiro TERAJI – World Boxing Council

Sivenathi NONTSHINGA – International Boxing Federation

Jonathan GONZALEZ – World Boxing Organization

Kenshiro TERAJI – World Boxing Association

Minimumweight – 105lbs

Panya PRADABSRI – World Boxing Council

Daniel VALLADARES – International Boxing Federation

Melvin JERUSALEM – World Boxing Organization

Knockout CP FRESHMART – World Boxing Association

NOTE: Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed today. WBC Franchise and WBA regular titles are not world championships. Therefore, they do not count.

