Controversial heavyweight continues comeback with brutal KO

Controversial heavyweight Jarrell Miller continued his comeback with a sixth-round stoppage of tough Australian Lucas Browne in Dubai.

Miller, known as “Big Baby” and with one of the most polarizing personas in the sport, eased to victory in the end.

The pair engaged in a gutter war until Miller ground down the former WBA regular champion to get the fight waved off.

Miller vs Browne at heavyweight

Miller vs Browne was staged in what could become the American’s new home after only one bout on home soil since a drug ban.

The 34-year-old served out three years of suspension after testing positive for several banned substances over more than one testing procedure.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Souleimane Mohammedi (11-0-1, 1 KO) defeated Colombian Jairo Delgado (8-1-0, 8 KOs), conquering the World Boxing Council Super Middleweight Youth World title.

Mohammedi, one of France’s brightest prospects, dominated the rugged and durable Colombian fighter in a great fight.

Delgado did not stop looking for the knockout throughout the fight. But Souleimane’s intelligence and high boxing IQ were reflected in the Judges’ scorecards: 79-73, 79-73, and 80-72.

The match supervisor was WBC Vice President Houcine Houichi.

Yamileth Mercado

World Boxing Council super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado retained her WBC belt. She defeated Interim champion Kudakwashe Chiwandire at the Manuel Bernardo Aguirre gym unanimously.

The win meant the fifth defense of her Green and Gold Laurels.

The fight began with both warily studying each other; Chiwandire stood in the center of the ring. However, she could not land with power. “Yeimi” took the initiative for the second round, but Chiwandire put up a good defense.

By mid-fight fight, Yamileth landed the most consistently, edging a slight advantage. The Judges announced it through the WBC open scoring system.

Kudakwashe, despite trailing on the cards, never stopped looking for the win by attacking more aggressively, with a lot of power, but at the cost of a weaker defense, allowing Mercado to pick her off.

“I am thrilled to return home. It was a complicated fight. I followed my strategy from start to finish. The belt stays at home; great things are coming for me.

“If I have to go up or down in division, I will do it. I still have a long way to go, barely 25 years old.” Yamileth Mercado was enthused after the fight.

With this victory, “Yeimi” reinforces herself as the absolute super bantamweight champion of the WBC and as one of the longest reigning since she has held her crown since 2019.

