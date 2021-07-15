Amanda Serrano bids to cement P4P #1 status on Showtime PPV

Esther Lin

Puerto Rican star and WBC/WBO featherweight world champion “The Real Deal” Amanda Serrano is ready to battle super bantamweight world champion, Yamileth Mercado.

The WBN Women’s Pound for Pound Queen and 2020 Fighter of the Year aims to cement her place as the best female fighter on the planet with a solid victory against a talented opponent.

Making a career-high payday, Serrano is looking forward to shining on Showtime Pay Per View.

“I want to thank Yamileth for taking the fight. She’s a real Mexican champion,” said Serrano.

“Not too many people want to fight me. It’s going to be a great fight. It’s never a boring night when it’s Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. It’s guaranteed to be a night of fireworks.

“I’m the best fighter that I can be, and it’s an honor to be anywhere in the top three as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“To my team and my country, I’m number one.

“August 29 is going to be nothing but fireworks. I always bring a great show and look great doing it.

“I wasn’t surprised the other featherweight champions didn’t want to fight me. We’ve been going after them for a while now.

“My goal is still to become undisputed, and I hope we get those fights soon.”

AMANDA SERRANO OPPONENT

Mercado aired her view on the match-up.

“I’m very excited for this fight and thankful for this opportunity. I’m a new generation of fighters, and I’m very blessed to be in this fight with Amanda.

“I wanted to compete at featherweight. I feel strong, and I’m ready for this.

“You know, I started my career in this weight class before going down, so I’m very happy to be back at this weight. I have no concerns about it.

“This is going to be a war. It’s going to be a fun night. We’re going to leave it all in the ring, and the ladies are going to be stealing the show.”

Serrano vs. Mercado is live on SHOWTIME PPV, Sunday, August 29, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.