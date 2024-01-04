Jarrell Miller jailed for carjacking assault after being knocked out

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller is charged with carjacking and burglary assault after an incident just days after his knockout loss in Saudi Arabia.

“Big Baby” spent time in Broward County Jail after being arrested following an unfathomable assault at a Hollywood car dealership.

Miller is accused of entering Haims Motors on North State Road 7 with a female companion. He intended to reclaim his repossessed vehicle without permission.

The highly-ranked contender put the employee in a chokehold and smashed him to the floor before taking the keys to the black Dodge Ram. He then left the scene.

Jarrell Miller arrested for carjacking and assault

Detectives investigating caught up with Miller by following the vehicle’s tracker. They then threw him in lockup before he appeared in court.

The shocking turn of events comes just eleven days after Daniel Dubois knocked Miller out with only ten seconds left in their fight.

The New Yorker was paid well for his appearance on the vast ‘Day of Reckoning” card and was even pictured with Saudi Arabian royalty.

However, his career is now in doubt once again. The situation arises following a three-and-a-half-year ban for steroid use between 2019 and 2022.

On Wednesday, a judge confirmed Miller will face two serious charges.

Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said: “It is alleged that Mr. Miller first put the victim in a chokehold. He then slammed him to the ground before robbing him for doing nothing other than his job.”

“He enlisted the assistance of another individual [the female] to create a ruse to distract the employee.

“It would appear that Mr. Miller knew what the plan was going to this business to get his car back. It would appear, by any means,” he added.

Charges

Miller’s legal representation argued that the former fringe heavyweight titlist should face lesser charges.

“I think, at best, the state would have here a grand theft and a misdemeanor battery instead of those two charges,” stated the defense.

However, the judge responded: “Taking into account the allegations in the probable cause affidavit, the level of force that was used, as well as the manner in which the offense took place, the court does find probable cause as to both counts.

What happens next is anyone’s guess, as Miller had repaired his reputation slightly by showing heart in defeat to Dubois. The KO came with only a few moments left of the fight.

The man who missed out on a world title shot against Anthony Joshua due to his previous positive tests was in line for another big payday.

That will now depend on the outcome of his case as Miller’s reputation again takes a downward trajectory.

