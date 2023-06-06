Jarrell Miller to feature on Floyd Mayweather vs Gotti bill

Floyd Mayweather antagonized a section of the boxing masses by adding today’s most inflammatory heavyweight to his next undercard.

The boxing legend faces off against John Gotti III in another exhibition on June 11. When hunting for talent to fight alongside, Mayweather picked out the fighter with the world record for the most positive drug tests before a single suspension.

Controversial heavyweight

Competing in what is sure to become a high-profile four-round exhibition, Jarrell Miller will take on popular Vegas-based undefeated heavyweight Antonio Zepeda.

“Big Baby” has been on the comeback trail for some time. After three and a half years of suspension from 2018 to 2022, Miller has scored three victories.

The undefeated puncher was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, home to his idols and former greats Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe.

An outspoken and entertaining slugger, Miller began boxing at 16 and went 10-1 as an amateur. Now 34, the six-foot four-inch Miller holds a professional record of 26-0-1, with 22 KOs.

He was last seen knocking out former champion Lucas Browne in six rounds in March of this year. Still considered a dangerous heavyweight, Miller is closing in on a career-defining fight against one of the current stars of the big man’s division.

His opponent is an ‘against the odds’ story of perseverance. Zepeda was raised in Phoenix group homes after his father, who was serving a life sentence for murder, died in prison in 2014

Zepeda’s mother, who struggled and was on the streets, died a year earlier. The six-foot-six-inch, 270-pound Zepeda was a Phoenix Camelback High School All-Arizona football defensive end.

He began boxing training less than a year after his dreams of an NFL career ended at UNLV in 2017. He suffered a broken tibia, torn MCL, and meniscus. It was all over for his football career.

The 28-year-old Zepeda is currently 6-0, 6 KOs as a boxer and 2-0, 2 KOs in MMA.

Now residing in Las Vegas, Zepeda’s fighting style has drawn comparisons, stylistically, to former Polish heavyweight Andrew Golota.

Floyd Mayweather undercard

Former Pound for Pound King Mayweather has also finalized the rest of the bill for the event a week on Sunday.

Scheduled for action is a four-round bareknuckle boxing match between MMA star Hector Lombard and Eric Turner. J’Hon Ingram will battle Ryan “Stone” Allen in another four-round exhibition bout.

Kamari “KB3” Burnside will fight three exhibition rounds against Brendan Jackson to open the action.

In addition to Mayweather’s exhibition, the event will feature performances from superstar recording artist Ozuna and more.

Ozuna has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, in addition to his 2018 collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez on “Taki Taki.”

The offering went quadruple platinum.

Furthermore, the event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant. She passed away suddenly in April.

