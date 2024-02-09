Shamed, KO’d, arrested heavyweight tells judge, ‘I’m no flight risk!’

Shamed heavyweight Jarrell Miller wants to be able to move freely despite being arrested on serious charges of assault and robbery.

Miller got arrested in the New Year, just days after being knocked out by Daniel Dubois on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in Saudi Arabia. Police hauled in “Big Baby” after he attempted to recover a truck seized by a car company.

It’s alleged Miller used a woman decoy before roughing up a worker and taking off in his repossessed vehicle. The heavyweight got placed under house arrest until his day in court.

Heavyweight charges

Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said upon Miller’s arrest: “Mr. Miller allegedly first put the victim in a chokehold. He then slammed him to the ground before robbing him for doing nothing other than his job.”

“He enlisted the assistance of another individual [the female] to create a ruse to distract the employee. It would appear that Mr. Miller knew what the plan was going to this business to get his car back. It would appear, by any means,” he added.

Miller’s legal representation argued that the former fringe heavyweight titlist should face lesser charges.

“I think, at best, the state would have here a grand theft and a misdemeanor battery instead of those two charges,” stated the defense.

However, the judge responded: “Taking into account the allegations in the probable cause affidavit, the level of force that was used, as well as the manner in which the offense took place, the court does find probable cause as to both counts.”

‘No flight risk’

Miller’s attorney has since filed a motion arguing that the one-time contender needs to train for an upcoming fight. Therefore, he needs to have the monitor removed.

He argued that Miller “trains as a fighter for a living, and having a monitor limits his training” before adding that the boxer “has not been in any trouble before and is not a flight risk.”

Without a confirmed bout, Miller is likely to be denied the appeal. There’s nothing official signed despite reports of a potential rematch with Dubois.

‘DDD” stopped Miller in the last seconds of their bout with the American out on his feet. Miller came into the fight massively overweight. So it’s been suggested that if he loses some excess weight, he could have a significant chance against the Briton.

For now, Miller remains under another cloud, having served out a suspension for three years over several steroids uncovered in a drug test.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.