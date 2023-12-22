Jarrell Miller weighs a staggering 333lbs – it’s not his highest ever

Jarrell Miller hit the scales five pounds more than his prediction when weighing a vast 333 pounds for his clash with Daniel Dubois.

“Big Baby” stated he’d come in around 328 pounds for the ‘Day of Reckoning’ event. However, he was well off target.

Jarrell Miller’s highest weight

Despite his bulk, Miller has been heavier for a fight. His biggest was on his comeback from a suspension when he scaled 341 pounds plus for Ariel Bracamonte last year.

At least he’s going in the right direction, but Miller did weigh 328 pounds in between recent bouts.

The Saudi Arabia card sees Anthony Joshua topping the bill against Otto Wallin. Power-punching American KO artist and former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder co-headlines against former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker.

Additional PPV Highlights see undefeated WBA Light Heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol puts his world championship on the line against Lyndon Arthur.

One of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Bivol’s resume includes a May 2022 victory over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a Las Vegas PPV main event.

The card also features many of the top 10 heavyweights in the world, including former WBA titleholder Daniel Dubois and number one-ranked IBF contender Filip Hrgovic.

Also, three-ranked WBC contender Arslanbek Makhmudov and four-ranked WBC and WBO contender Frank Sanchez.

Day of Reckoning Pay-Per-View information

On Saturday, 23 December, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point. Day of Reckoning is available in the US and Canada for $39.99 on DAZN and ESPN+.

Fans can also purchase on WeBook. In the UK, fans can buy for £19.99. The Rest of the World can order the event for $21.99.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

Riyadh Season: Day of Reckoning

Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin; Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur: For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro; Cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori: Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel: For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweight

