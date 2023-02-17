Adrien Broner hunts FOURTH opponent in comeback disaster

Former world champion Adrien Broner hopes to secure a fourth opponent in as many weeks after Michael Williams Jr. suffered an injury.

According to reports, Williams is out with a broken jaw, leaving Broner looking around to fill the void in his comeback Pay Per View.

Williams was headliner number three on the Black Prime list for February 25. It follows the collapse of previous fights with Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy.

The unheralded Williams had promised a shock victory later this month. However, he’ll now have to contemplate what might have been.

Adrien Broner needs a fourth opponent

“I’ve been preparing for a moment like this for a long time. I’m ready to take on Broner,” stated Williams Jr.

“I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity. I’ll show everyone watching on BLK Prime that they didn’t make a mistake by choosing me to challenge Broner.

“I have nothing to lose. I’m going all out on fight night 150%.”

He’ll no longer have to as Williams nurses his pride and the ailment. Broner was pumped about trading blows with the Roy Jones Jr. fighter.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring. To show the world that I’m still one of the best fighters in the sport,” said Broner.

“Williams Jr. is a tough opponent, but I’m ready for the challenge. I’m going to put on a show for the fans in Atlanta. It’s the AB show on BLK Prime.”

BLK Prime VP Chester Johnson labeled Broner vs Williams a ‘must-see event’ in the build-up.

“This is a must-see event for any boxing fan. Broner and Williams Jr. are ready to go toe-to-toe in a fight that will be very entertaining for those watching live and on BLK Prime pay-per-view.

Broner returns on February 25

“Everyone tune in on February 25. We are looking to give fight fans an explosive evening.”

That’s no longer the case as Broner scouts around for the fourth opponent for his disastrous return from another two-year layoff.

Hopefully, Broner will return on February 25 against somebody live on BLK Prime PPV at The Gateway Center.

Promoter Christy Martin Promotions and BLK Prime face a race against time to secure valuable promotion time before the first bell.

Selling the PPV for $39.99 off Broner’s name alone is one thing. But not having someone in the opposite corner altogether is another entirely.

The clock is ticking.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.