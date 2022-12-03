Jeremiah Milton discusses Crawford vs Avanesyan undercard fight

One of the most exciting heavyweight prospects in America, undefeated power puncher Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs), of Tulsa, OK, will make his BLK Prime PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) international showdown.

Milton will battle Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs), of Warrensville Heights, OH, in a scheduled 6-round bout, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on BLK Prime and across all cable and satellite outlets for the price of $39.99. BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here is what Milton had to say about his training camp, his matchup with Calloway, fighting on BLK Prime PPV, and more.

“Training camp has been amazing. Vegas has the best work, and I just sit back and reflect often on how blessed I am to see so many different styles in the gym. I have the motivation to train hard, but the thing that keeps me improving is the type of work I get, and the ability I have thanks to my team to be a full-time fighter. This has been a solid camp. I’m more than ready.”

“I am not taking easy fights. My next opponent has a good record, his coming to win, and he’s never been stopped, so this is a big step up in my boxing career. The harsh part of this sport is, sometimes you run into fighters who are just better than you. On this night that is what is going to happen, but I am not overlooking him at all.”

“In the heavyweight division, I feel I am one fight away from a big chance, a life-changing moment. I am nearing the point of being an eight-round fighter, and once you get to eight-round fights you can get the call for any type of marquee fight. So, this is simple, a win keeps my dream alive.”

“I have fought on all types of networks, and now to fight on BLK Prime PPV, it feels like a perfect fit. Dreamland and BLK Prime, it sounds so right. In the future, I hope I can headline a card on BLK Prime, and bring it back to Black Wall St., in Tulsa, Oklahoma, I feel that would be historic. I just feel very welcomed and embraced with this platform and the folks at BLK Prime.”

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.

