P4P King Oleksandr Usyk crowned WBN Fighter of the Year 2022

Pound for Pound king and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is the World Boxing News Fighter of the Year for 2022.

Usyk claimed the trophy after retaining his WBO, IBF, and WBA crowns against Anthony Joshua in a Saudi Arabia rematch.

The circumstances surrounding Usyk having to fight meant that there was no worthier winner than the Ukrainian superstar.

Oleksandr Usyk

Having to deal with a crisis in his country on an unprecedented scale, Usyk led the fight alongside the Ukrainian army as Russia attacked from the beginning of the year.

Standing firm with his fellow compatriots, including top division rulers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, Usyk left his homeland in Ukraine to train for a contracted return with Joshua.

In a fantastic performance, Usyk defeated Joshua at the Jeddah Superdome in dominant fashion for the second time. He was the epitome of professionalism throughout the event, even when facing disrespect from his opponent at the end of the bout.

Beating off competition from Dmitry Bivol, Devin Haney, Naoya Inoue, and Shakur Stevenson, Usyk is a very worthy winner.

WBN has put the award in transit to Usyk, who is set to attend the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight this weekend.

A presentation will be made in the UK capital as Usyk takes over the honor from last year’s winner Canelo Alvarez.

The complete list of award winners for 2022 will be made in December.

Previous WBN FOTY winners:

2021: Canelo Alvarez

2020: Teofimo Lopez

2019: Manny Pacquiao

2018: Tyson Fury

2017: Gennadiy Golovkin

2016: Vasiliy Lomachenko

2015: Gennadiy Golovkin

2014: Gennadiy Golovkin

2013: Gennadiy Golovkin

2012: Carl Froch

2011: Andre Ward

2010: Amir Khan

WBN Award Winners 2021:

WBN Fighter of the Year: Canelo Alvarez

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Devin Haney

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: George Kambosos Jr.

Stoppage of 2021: Oscar Valdez [vs. Miguel Berchelt – FEB]

Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2021: Nonito Donaire

Upset of 2021: Sandor Martin [vs. Mikey Garcia – OCT]

World title prospect of 2022: Jaron Ennis

