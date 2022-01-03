World Boxing News Awards 2021 – Full List of Winners

World Boxing News provides a complete list of this year’s winners from 2021 in the annual awards from Fighter of the Year to Upset of 2021.

As previously mentioned, the all-conquering Canelo Alvarez took the most significant prize as WBN FOTY 2021 and will receive his trophy in the coming months.

The pound-for-pound number enjoyed an exceptional twelve months after defeating Callum Smith in December 2020 to become the top dog at 168 pounds.

Building on that success, Canelo fought three times over the past year. In February, he stopped WBC mandatory Avni Yildirim in three rounds before taking on Billy Joe Saunders in May.

Canelo beat the Briton in front of a record crowd of seventy-plus thousand fans. The event got staged as the pandemic raged worldwide.

Finally, in November, the Mexican superstar became the first Mexican undisputed champion by cleaning out the division against Caleb Plant.

Three knockouts in three fights solidified Canelo’s place as the face of the sport. He is by far the best boxer on the planet.

Trainer Eddy Reynoso takes the top coach honor for another fantastic twelve months.

The Women’s Fighter of the Year goes to Amanda Serrano for the second time in three years.

Serrano continues to astound with her achievements as a seven-weight world champion.

Fight of the Year goes to Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III. The epic encounter came when boxing needed something from the big men.

They got it, and some, as both fighters enhanced their already considerable legacies.

Young Fighter goes to Devin Haney ahead of what could be his most significant year yet. In the same lightweight division, a special mention must go to Australian bruiser George Kambosos Jr. who defied the odds to smash his way into the Pound for Pound reckoning.

He takes the WBN P4P Breakthrough Award.

Oscar Valdez secured the Knockout of 2021 for his one-punch detonation on Miguel Berchelt. At the same time, Nonito Donaire wins Comeback of 2021 for his unbelievable form when pushing 40 years old.

The Upset of 2021 could only be Sandor Martin for ripping up the script and costing Mikey Garcia millions of dollars.

Finally, WBN’s World Title Prospect for 2022 is the welterweight star Jaron Ennis. ‘Boots’ will be knocking on the door of the winner from Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas and Terence Crawford in the coming months.

WORLD BOXING NEWS AWARD WINNERS 2021

WBN Fighter of the Year: Canelo Alvarez

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Devin Haney

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: George Kambosos Jr.

Stoppage of 2021: Oscar Valdez [vs. Miguel Berchelt – FEB]

Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2021: Nonito Donaire

Upset of 2021: Sandor Martin [vs. Mikey Garcia – OCT]

World title prospect of 2022: Jaron Ennis

