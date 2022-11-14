Can Black Prime PPV save Adrien Broner from himself?

Boxing star Adrien Broner has called off fights, suffered mental illness, and been in trouble with the law, all in the past few months.

In a shock move just weeks after his last date fell apart due to his struggles, Broner signed a deal with Black Prime PPV.

The move comes just months after the four-weight world champion admitted that his boxing career is heading downward.

Therefore, can BLK Prime save Broner’s career and the ex-pound-for-pound fighter from himself? – It remains to be seen.

“The Problem” is long from when he was considered a big enough name to fight Manny Pacquiao. One win in almost six years tells its own story.

Broner has seen recent attempts to get back in the ring delayed or canceled as he struggles to reignite his tenure in the sport. The result was Broner leaving Showtime after a lengthy partnership.

Will Adrien Broner fight again?

Broner last fought against Jovanie Santiago at Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, in February 2021. He took a controversial unanimous decision that many thought should have gone the other way.

The Cincinnati native was due to battle Omar Figueroa in Hollywood, Florida, last August but scrapped the fight with days to go due to mental health issues.

Spending months in training camp getting ready ended up being for nothing. The troubled boxer needed to compete again to feel like he was still a fighter.

It never happened, and Sergey Lipinets took his place and defeated Figueroa on the night.

Since then, Broner has kept his head down mainly after a message of support from Floyd Mayweather. However, social media posts point to a new focus outside the professional boxing ring.

Broner called out UFC star Nate Diaz for what would amount to little more than an exhibition.

The move pushes Broner into the circus side of boxing that competitors turn to when their prizefighting careers have died.

A change of heart later, and Broner confirmed his multi-million dollar deal. He’s expected to fight four times in a 12-month.

Black Prime deal

But getting him in the squared circle once may prove to be a miracle for the CEO of BLK Prime and its infant platform.

Title fights against Mikey Garcia, Paulie Malignaggi, Shawn Porter, and Marcos Maidana are all a thing of the past, as is winning world titles in four different weight classes from super-featherweight to welterweight.

Back-to-back WBA title defense wins against Ashley Theophane and Khabib Allakhverdiev are now unheard of for the Ohio man.

Broner seems to have been around for an age. However, he’s only 33 and can compete at the top level if he can sort out his private affairs.

Leaving Al Haymon and PBC would have been a wrench. However, being asked to conduct interviews on Zoom didn’t go down well with Broner.

When he pulled out of the Figueroa fight, he reportedly notified Haymon when his Instagram revealed the details.

He still has a name in the sport due to his exploits in several weight divisions. But new-found patience alongside stablemate Terence Crawford on a new streaming service won’t last forever.

Broner has to fight

He needs bouts, KOs, and to be active in front of the fans to keep his name out there and in line for potential Pay Per Views. Broner doesn’t need to face faded UFC stars who don’t box.

If he lands a decent live opponent with something at stake, it could work with BLK. That way, he can push towards a meaningful belt or a big main event contest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If he doesn’t, Adrien Broner is staring at the possibility his career in pro boxing is gone for good.

No more excuses now that the money is on the table.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.