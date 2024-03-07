BLK Prime returns to boxing on April 27 with Tabiti vs Wright

Philadelphia’s biggest name fighters and future stars will fill a loaded boxing card that takes place on Saturday, April 27 at Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University, streamed live on BLK Prime.

LET”S SETTLE is promoted by Dominic Walton’s Teflon Promotions, their first promotion.

Tickets, priced from $75, are on sale and available at TicketMaster, at this ink Here

SAVE THE DATE: there will be a press conference on Tuesday, March 19 at Liacouras Center.

“I’m super excited to bring Professional boxing to Philadelphia in a way that has not been part of the Philly culture in a long time,” said Dominic Walton. “I’m creating a platform to help Philly fighters become world champions. As a former boxer, with memories of the legendary Blue Horizon, I wanted to make a statement with my first promotion and that’s why April 27 is at the Liacouras Center, and all future shows will be on the same type, big stage.”

“This is the biggest show in Philadelphia,” said Jesse Hart. “The whole city is in an uproar. It’s Dominic’s first promotion and he’s doing it right. There is a lot of Philadelphia talent on this card – present fighters and future stars. Any of these fights could be a Philadelphia main event.”

“This card right here is a great card for the Philadelphia boxing fans and also the beginning for a new boxing promoter,” said Hank Lundy. “He’s going to take over Philly boxing. I’ve known Dominick for years and he’s here to stay. He’s putting Philly fighters back on the map!”

Walton added, “Not only am I excited to be a part of this event, I’m also excited to enforce that we need to make a change in Philadelphia. We need to stop the violence. We need to take our anger out in the ring instead of on the streets, and this is why the theme is LET’S SETTLE. We are excited about our plan to give back to the community and we have a huge announcement we will be making at the press conference.”

In the main event, Andrew Tabiti and Junior Wright will fight in a ten-round heavyweight bout.

Andrew “Beast” Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs), former world title challenger, is Chicago born and now resides in Las Vegas, NV. The 34-year-old made his Pro debut in 2012 and won his first ten fights by knockout. In his thirteenth fight, on May 13, 2016, he won the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) cruiserweight title, then added the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Cruiserweight title on August 26, 2017. He fought for the IBF world title in 2019.

“I’m Excited to Fight in Philly, where there’s big boxing community and where legends made,” said Tabiti. “I know the show will have a lot of fans and it’ll be a great night of boxing. My opponent has some decent competition, but ⁠I will show I’m on another level . He has no business being in that ring with me.”

Junior Anthony “Hurricane” Wright (20-5, 17 KOs) born and raised in Evanston, IL, is thirty-seven-years-old and made his pro debut in 2011. He won his first seven bouts by knockout and has fought for titles on three separate occasions, the last being in Riyadh in October when he succumbed to the undefeated NABF and World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental champion Arslanbek Makhmudov.

“How do I feel about fighting in Philly? I love it!! It’s a great place, great venue,” said Junior Wright. “I’ve watch Tabiti a little bit. I know he boxes pretty good, moves good, and has power. I wouldn’t take the fight if I thought I couldn’t win. We’ve been training hard and I’m coming prepared to get the W.”

In the co-main, Nikita Ababiy and Cleotis Pendarvis will battle in an eight-round middleweight bout, with the winner looking to get a title shot.

Nikitia “White Chocolate” Ababy (12-0, 6 KOs) was born in Richmond, VA and now resides in Brooklyn, NY. Born in 1998, Ababy made his pro debut two weeks prior to his twentieth birthday, winning by first round knockout. He is coming off a win over a fourteen win and one loss opponent, his toughest opponent to date.

“This is going to be my first fight in Philly and I’m very excited to bring fireworks to the city,” said Nikita. “I don’t know much about Pendarvis, all I know is that he’s getting a good whooping! The plan is to get the job done, and look good doing it!”

Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (22-20, 9 KOs) from Lancaster, CA, is in his twentieth year in professional boxing. He is former World Boxing Foundation Intercontinental Welterweight Champion, IBF USBA Super Lightweight Champion and WBC USA Super Lightweight Champion.

The winner will be on the cusp of a title opportunity.

Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (30-3, 24 KOs) was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and has been boxing professionally since 2012. Jesse won the NABF super middleweight title in 2014 and a year later added the IBF USBA and WBO NABO super middleweight titles with a knockout win against an undefeated Mike Jimenez. “Hard Work” made four successful defenses of the IBF and WBO titles which set him up for his first world title shot, which he lost by razor thin decision. Three wins later Hart fought for a world title once again, this time losing by another razor thin decision against WBO champion Zurdo Ramirez. Hart is currently on a four bout win streak, last three by knockout.

“Hank” Lundy (31-14, 14 KOs) was born and raised in Philadelphia and wears that Philly tough guy brashness on his sleeve. He is a former Universal Boxing Federation World Lightweight Champion and a two-time WBO NABO Lightweight Champion. He is also a former NABF Lightweight and NABF Super Lightweight Champion, WBC Continental Americas Lightweight Champion. He also fought pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford for his WBO World welterweight title. Hank will fight Juan De La Cruz (11-22-1, 7 KOs) from Front Royal, Virginia

“I’m coming for the knockout. There is no other way to win,” said Lundy. “All my life all I did was fight. Fight through everything. And when I get in there on April 27, I’m going to show everyone that those recent losses, it wasn’t me. I’m ready to put on a big show to say that even though I’m 40, I ain’t moving like I’m 40. I’m back and I mean business!”

Dylan Price (17-0, 11 KOs) was born in Philadelphia and now resides just over the Walt Whitman bridge in Sicklerville, NJ. The twenty-five-year-old made his pro debut in 2017. He became the NABF Bantamweight Champion with a unanimous decision victory a year ago February and successfully defended that title in his last bout in January at Boardwalk Hall. He will battle Argentinean Ernesto Sebastian “Tito” Franzolini (19-14-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round bantamweight bout.

“I’m super excited about fighting in Philly,” said Price. “I know my opponent is tough, but nowhere near my level. I can’t see this fight going the distance, and yes, I’m going to knock him out.”

Joey “Tank” Dawejko (27-11, 15 KOs), born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, made his debut as a professional in 2009. He won the FECARBOX heavyweight title in 2017. In 2023 he won the WBC USA Silver heavyweight title, closing strong by knocking down his opponent twice in the final round. On April 27, in an eight-round heavyweight scrap, Tank will battle a one-loss Michigander Walter Burns.

“Can’t wait to fight back at home in Philly. After taking a loss in my last fight, I’m ready to get back to the win column, with a big KO win!”

Tariq Green (5-2-1, 3 KOs) born and raised in Philadelphia, will be looking to complement his three-fight win streak in a four-round middleweight bout against Rancy Slanger (1-0), born in Ghana who now resides in nearby Levittown, PA.

Frankie Lynn (3-0, 3 KOs), a Chester, PA native, will fight in a four-round welterweight bout, anticipating that he adds to his perfect record.

Nineteen-year-old Philadelphian Richard Johnson (1-0, 1 KO), who made his professional boxing debut on February 17 with a first round knockout, will battle Deron Eillis, making his pro debut, in a four-round super welterweight bout.

Philadelphian Shamsuddeen Justice (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring after multi-year layoff to fight in a four-round super lightweight bout against Puerto Rican Kelvin Diaz.

Seifullah Jihad Wise (4-8, 1 KO), born and raised in Philadelphia, will fight in a four-round super lightweight bout against Atlantic City native Aaron Newsome (2-4).