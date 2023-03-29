Vergil Ortiz Jr out of title fight with ‘potentially fatal’ ailment

Vergil Ortiz Jr. has been ruled out of a fight next month after an earlier diagnosis of a potentially severe ailment that can kill.

Golden Boy released a statement outlining the seriousness of what Ortiz is going through, confirming the delay.

Vergil Ortiz injury

“In preparation for his upcoming fight on April 29 in Arlington, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. has had to pull out of his main event versus Eimantas Stanionis for the WBA Regular welterweight world championship due to a flare-up with rhabdomyolysis,” they said.

“Ortiz was diagnosed in March 2022 with a severe condition that can cause permanent organ damage. It can be potentially fatal.

“He is expected to recover fully and return to the ring later this year,” GBP added.

Wishing Vergil Ortiz Jr. a healthy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuati5zLFz — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 29, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, stated: Vergil works tirelessly to prepare for his fights. This is, of course, a massive disappointment for Golden Boy and his family.

“Despite this setback, I truly believe Vergil remains focused and will accomplish his goal of becoming a world champion this year. He is going on to become the top welterweight in the division.”

Stanionis is expected to hold fire for a possible date in the summer before making a long-term decision on the fight.

BLK Prime

In other news, BLK Prime is committed to being a force in the sport of boxing following the departure of Adrien Broner and the one-fight deal with Terence Crawford expiring.

The company released the following news:

Excitement awaits boxing fans around the world by giving opportunities to prospects throughout different boxing communities.

That said, BLK Prime is excited to announce the return of Tuesday Night Fights featuring the New Era Boxers.

Starting in May 2023, BLK Prime will feature five fights every Tuesday night, LIVE and FREE, with your $3.99 subscription.

Rising stars, undefeated fighters, and top prospects will showcase their skills weekly on the BLK Prime platform.

A considerable part of BLK Prime’s mission is to be a leader in Women’s boxing. We are showcasing women’s fights weekly, including all women’s cards.

It’s authentic. Women’s boxing has increased, but many women lack opportunities to enter the ring. BLK Prime is opening that platform for all women fighters.

BLK Prime wants to allow Boxing fans to watch great fights weekly, including many undefeated prospects. Competitive battles to show options turn into contenders. BLK Prime will have seasoned commentators along with current and former champions. BLK Prime will be a solid destination for all who love the sport of boxing.

Zab Judah

“The top five of the week will be the new wave of boxing for all up-and-coming fighters. BLK Prime is providing a platform for all fighters to showcase and show the world who the best fighters are!” – Zab Judah, Former Champion, and Spokesperson for BLK Prime

The first Tuesday Night Fights Main Event prospect will be Alan Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs), a lightweight coming out of Ulysses, Kansas, hungry to make a statement in boxing. More information is coming soon.

Follow BLK Prime on all platforms for upcoming information on the first Tuesday Night Fights.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.