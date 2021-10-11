Edgar Berlanga survives knockdown to keep ‘0’ as Julian Williams loses

October 11th, 2021

Edgar Berlanga learned a big lesson on Saturday night as the one-time first-round knockout artist continued his upward career trajectory.

The rising super middleweight is now 18-0, 16 KOs but survived the first knockdown of his career to remain unbeaten. Berlanga won a 10-round unanimous decision over Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-3-1, 16 KOs).

Berlanga controlled the first half of the bout, flashing his prodigious power, which ultimately closed Coceres’ right eye shut.

Coceres began opening up in the sixth, catching Berlanga with a stiff left hook. He continued to enjoy pockets of success despite being outgunned.

Coceres’ best moment came in the ninth when he countered an Edgar Berlanga left with a beautiful overhand right.

Berlanga crashed to the canvas, but the Brooklyn, New York gamely rose to his feet, pressing the action until bout’s end.

JULIAN WILLIAMS LOSES

Rugged southpaw Vladimir Hernández (13-4, 6 KOs) registered the most pleasing victory of his career, outworking former unified super welterweight world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-3-1, 16 KOs) to win a 10-round split decision.

Hernández won on two cards by 97-93 and 96-94, respectively. A third card read 96-94 for Williams.

Williams got off to a strong start, countering the aggressive Hernández with well-timed counters and opening a cut over his right eye.

Hernández never stopped coming forward, utilizing a dedicated body attack to wear down gradually.

The non-stop assault culminated in a big 10th round for Hernández, who rocked Williams with a straight left that frame. The round was the margin of victory for Hernández.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (8-1, 4 KOs) picked up the most significant win of his young career. In a featherweight contest, he used his southpaw stance to befuddle the previously undefeated Orlando “Capu” Gonzalez (17-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds.

Scores were 99-91 2x and 97-93.

Featherweight prospect Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington had a spotless professional debut, shutting out Texas native Cesar Cantu (3-2, 1 KO) by identical scores of 40-36.

Heavyweight upstart Viktor Faust (8-0, 6 KOs) knocked down Mike Marshall (6-2-1, 4 KOs) more than once. Furthermore, he finished off the Connecticut native in the third round.

