Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez aims for 45-0 with Dmitry Bivol win

Gilberto Ramirez is reaching for the stars, having informed World Boxing News of his ambitions to be a legend in the sport of boxing.

“Zurdo” is just over a week away from a defining night against Dmitry Bivol, where the Mexican aims to reach 45-0 and become a two-weight world champion.

Following a previous reign as WBO super-middleweight ruler, the fighter WBN predicted to be a world champion in 2012 when he was an unknown contender is focused on the job.

Gilberto Ramirez wants legendary status

“It’s a step closer to accomplishing my dream,” Ramirez exclusively told World Boxing News. “I’m here to leave my mark in the sport and become and legend.

“It’s a deal I made with my younger self. And there’s no renegotiation when it comes to that.”

Asked that now he’s gone face to face with Bivol, what he saw in his eyes, Ramirez replied: “I saw a great champion and a challenge to prove my talent to the world.”

On whether he believes Bivol might underestimate him after beating Canelo Alvarez, he added: “No. He’s been a longtime champion, and he’s a professional.

“You don’t get to where he is by underestimating anyone.”

WBN urged Ramirez to give his prediction for the fight. He would only answer with one word: “Win!”

Pound for Pound chance at 45-0

Just days from battle, Ramirez is fully aware that a victory will transform his status in the sport and make him one of the pound-for-pound best.

It could also mean a Cinco de Mayo fight with Canelo could be on the cards for May 2023.

“Of course [I want to face Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo]. I always believe the best should fight the best,” Ramirez told WBN.

“And what more can you ask than an all-out Sinaloa vs. Jalisco battle?

“I’m flexible. The question is, does he want it? I always want the best. They better bring out the Brinks/Garda Truck(s).

“We all know Canelo vs GGG III was a few years too late. But respect to both warriors who’ve done so much for boxing in the last decade.

“It was the expected result.”

Home return

In conclusion, WBN asked Ramirez if he’d like to return triumphant one day to his homeland after a decade away.

He responded: “No doubt. I’m coming to Mazatlan. ”

It will all be on the line coming November 5 in Abu Dhabi.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.