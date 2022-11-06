Floyd Mayweather record safe as Dmitry Bivol cracks P4P Top 5

Floyd Mayweather’s record of 50-0 is safe as Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez.

Bivol kept his strap in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night as the Russian cracked the WBN Pound for Pound Top 5 for the first time.

Before the bout, Bivol sat at number eight, but the win was enough to bump up three places because Ramirez was an undefeated former world champion.

Overcoming a sizeable difference on the night, Bivol boxed well and negated the 44-0 Mexican threat.

After twelve rounds, judges carded 118-110 and 117-111 [twice] for a decisive triumph. Bivol is now 21-0 as a professional.

Dmitry Bivol

However, any talk of Bivol winning the Fighter of the Year is an absolute no. There’s more chance of Conor Benn having twins than a Russian boxer winning any award in 2022.

The war in Ukraine killed any chances Bivol would ever have of taking any honor despite credible wins over Canelo Alvarez and now ‘Zurdo.’

Anyone suggesting Bivol should win Fighter of the Year needs their head testing.

Can you seriously see a Russian boxer standing with a Fight of the Year trophy and being cheered by the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko?

Two fellow professionals who were forced to go to war, plus the fact DAZN wouldn’t even announce where Bivol was from against Canelo.

They billed him from Indio. So no, Bivol, sadly for him, is not even in the ballpark for consideration this year. That’s no fault of his, though, it must be said.

Bivol now hopes to fight Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed crown in 2023. Dependent on whether Russia stops the war in Ukraine, Bivol might have a chance of Fighter of the Year next year.

Bivol vs Beterbiev

“I’ve proved myself,” said Bivol. “I think I did enough, but the judges do their job.

“I beat the best guy in the world [Canelo], and I was happy. And now I beat another guy who doesn’t know what losing is.

“It means a lot to me. I have a goal. But I want to be an undisputed champion.

“I prefer to fight for another belt, but if I don’t have this chance in four or five months, of course, I will take another fight.”

On facing Beterbiev, Bivol added: “For four belts, it’s an exciting fight. Why not?

“But remember, I’m a light heavyweight. This is my weight.”

Floyd Mayweather record

Ramirez would have been just five wins from equaling Floyd Mayweather’s half-century record. However, Mayweather is now safe.

Speaking about his chances to World Boxing News in December, Ramirez said:

“It’s an honor and a blessing in this position.

“I’ve worked all my life to be in this position and cement my legacy in the sport. To hear and have the support of my Promoter is great.

“Oscar is a legend in the sport, and I appreciate him having my back.

“Floyd Mayweather is a legend in this sport. My goals are also a lot greater than just the 50 wins mark.

“It’ll happen eventually. I’m not too worried about it. So I’m more focused on getting the best fights possible.”

