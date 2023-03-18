Light heavyweight ex-world champ misses weight by 12 POUNDS

Gilberto Ramirez apologized to fans as the light heavyweight came in over seven pounds too heavy for his scheduled fight with Gabe Rosado.

Golden Boy Promotions canceled the main event as Ramirez scaled 182.6 pounds for the contracted 175-pound fight.

Gilberto Ramirez misses weight

However, when he first stepped on the scales, Ramirez was a full TWELVE POUNDS over the limit.

Golden Boy commented on the shocking developments as they bumped up JoJo Diaz vs Mercito Gesta to the headliner for Saturday night.

“Due to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez failing to make the contracted weight, Zurdo vs. Rosado has been canceled,” they confirmed.

“We are very disappointed for letting our fans down and will work with Gabriel Rosado to bring him back to the ring very soon.

“Joseph “Jojo” Diaz, Jr. vs. Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta is the new main event for Saturday, March 18,” added GBP.

After a period of silence, Ramirez revealed his thoughts, with the 44-1 star stating the problem had never arisen before.

“No excuses. I had never missed weight in my 45 pro fights. This is the first and last time,” assured the Mexican.

“I have always prided myself on being a professional, but today was not my finest moment. On that note, I’d like to apologize to all my fans and supporters, Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN, for this unfortunate event.

“I never gave up trying to make weight, cutting until the final moment, but I just couldn’t lose enough to make the contracted weight.”

Ramirez added on his future at the light heavyweight mark: “I am embarrassed and upset by my actions and promise that this will never happen again.

“I will make the right adjustments and will be back soon.”

Ramirez vs Rosado called off

Opponent Rosado, who many believe should never have been allowed to face Ramirez, aired his views on the outcome.

He was the one who openly stated that Ramirez was twelve pounds over the first time of asking.

“It upsets me to have to announce that the fight will no longer proceed. This is a very unique situation,” said the Creed II actor.

“At the time to step on the scale, I was told Zurdo’s weight was at 187. We gave him a grace period of two hours to drop weight. He then came in at 183.

“[He was] still eight pounds over our agreed weight. I am disappointed after doing my part, but I am thankful to everyone who supported me throughout this camp.”

After winning titles at 168 and challenging at 175, Ramirez may have no choice but to move up to cruiserweight and eventually heavyweight.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.