Gabriel Rosado up to 175 after three losses for return vs 44-1 star

Gabriel Rosado has moved up in weight despite three straight defeats to face a 44-1 star tipped for domination over the veteran.

Golden Boy wheels out Rosado to face Gilberto Ramirez in what would be a shock if it’s anything but another loss.

Golden Boy is calling the clash “a high-stakes crossroads fight.” However, Rosado’s form has been poor, and he’s been through too many wars to make a dent in Ramirez.

“Zurdo” has knocked out 30 of his 44 wins. Therefore, there aren’t many predicting a good night for the Philadelphian former world title contender.

It will battle in a tough battle of Mexico vs. Puerto Rico over twelve rounds at light heavyweight.

Rosado will do well to go the distance. But even then, at what cost?

Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabriel Rosado

Ramirez is returning to the ring hungrier than ever after his valiant effort against Dmitry Bivol last November 2022.

“I’m glad to be back. I had a lot of time to reflect since my last fight and am looking forward to putting on a show against a very-game veteran like Gabe Rosado,” said Zurdo Ramirez.

“Like everyone else, I have goals, dreams, and aspirations to be on top. I feel more motivated today than ever.

“We may get knocked off our path, but my quest for greatness will never stop.

“I appreciate all the love from my fans and supporters. I promise to be back with a vengeance. See you guys on March 18!”

Rosado’s last decent win was a third-round knockout of Bektemir Melikuziev. After a trio of reverses since then and retirement, he will be going up a division.

“I’m excited to start the year off with a bang! I have a great deal of respect for Zurdo Ramírez. We’re friends, But come March 18, it’s all business,” said Rosado.

Crossroads fight

“This is the kind of fight Gabriel Rosado shows up for! I will not let myself or the fans down. Thank you to Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for the opportunity.”

“This is a dangerous crossroads fight featuring explosive Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

“Zurdo will attempt to make a comeback statement against the certified dream spoiler Gabe Rosado who has derailed the careers of various top fighters.”

Information on the venue and undercard will be shared soon.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18. It will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

