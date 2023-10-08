Cruiserweight star goes 45-1 with dominant victory

Gilberto Ramirez entered cruiserweight with a dominant win over Joe Smith Jr. in Las Vegas.

Ramirez, who was chasing Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record until a loss against Dmitry Bivol, remains on track for a world title shot at 200 pounds.

In a slugfest that featured a back-and-forth of atomic punches that sent shockwaves through the famous strip, “Zurdo” of Mazatlán, Mexico defeated the “Common Man” of Long Island, New York,

The pair traded in a ten-round WBA cruiserweight eliminator match. The event was action-packed as the two newly minted former light heavyweights showed their power in their new division.

Zurdo ultimately proves to himself and the world that he still has what it takes to become a world champion.

The judges scored 99-91 across the board at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

After his win, Ramirez was delighted with his performance against an ex-world titleholder.

Gilberto Ramirez beats Joe Smith Jr.

“This is a new beginning for me,” said Ramirez. “I came back stronger, faster. I came forward, and I was a lot smarter in the ring.

“It was a great performance for me. I don’t have anything to say except thank you, Joe Smith.

“I think he’s a great fighter and a tough opponent. But I wish him all the best.

“We had to take care of business in the ring. I felt like I was ahead on the scorecards.

“I never took any chances because he has heavy hands and brings a lot of heat to the ring.”

Ramirez is one step closer to facing one of the current rulers in the cruiserweight division.

Currently, Jai Opetaia, Chris Billam-Smith, and Arsen Goulamirian hold three belts.

The WBC version is vacant and will be contested on a future Don King show topped by Adrien Broner.

Ex-champion Ilunga Makabu faces Noel Mikaelian for the green and gold in November.

Co-feature

In the co-main event feature, Bektemir Melikuziev of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan, via Indio, California, successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title.

He scored a fourth-round stoppage against Upper Marlboro, Maryland’s Alantez “SlyAza” Fox. The fight was scheduled for ten rounds.

However, “The Bully” pushed through a cut left eye caused by a punch in the third round. He eventually secured a TKO at 2:44 in the fourth round.

The fight night was presented in collaboration with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Ramirez vs Smith took place live from and live around the world on DAZN.

