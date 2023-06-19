Canelo tried to ‘drain old man’ to 180lbs for WBC cruiserweight title

Canelo Alvarez has been accused of unreasonable demands in pursuing a fifth-weight world championship at cruiserweight.

According to the current champion, Badou Jack, Canelo tried to boil the Swedish-born Dubai-based fighter down to gain an advantage.

Jack explained the situation as the proposed Middle Eastern battle fell apart at the final hurdle for an October blockbuster.

Badou Jack vs Canelo Alvarez is off

“I won’t be fighting Canelo next,” confirmed Jack. “They said the weight difference is too much.

“They wanted to drain the old man and fight me twenty pounds under the cruiserweight limit for the title – plus a rehydration clause.”

On what Canelo should do next, Jack added: “Canelo, let’s give the fans what they want to see and fight David Benavidez.”

In addition, the collapse of Canelo vs Jack came as something of a shock. Just days before, Jack’s promoter Amer Abdallah had stated the deal was almost done.

“The big items are agreed upon, which is an approximate date” and “the financials” for a proposed fight for Jack’s 200-pound title in October in Saudi Arabia,” he told ESPN.

“It’s now just getting it over the finish line with the weight. And mind you, that’s not a small hurdle, but it’s one we’re going back and forth on.

“So far, this has been the only situation and the only term that we’ve not fully agreed on. But I’m hoping that if you fight for [the WBC] cruiserweight [title], you’ve got to at least fight around the cruiserweight division and not at light heavyweight.”

Beterbiev

Those demands by Canelo could mean any future opportunity to fight for the cruiserweight title would have to be in conjunction with the WBC and only once the belt is vacant.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman would be open to helping Canelo become a five-weight king. To do this, Canelo must be put forward for the vacant belt. Also, he should be able to have a say in his opponent, preferably another light-heavyweight who deserves the opportunity.

Therefore, Canelo vs Artur Beterbiev, for the vacant championship once Jack retires is not out of the realms of possibility.

Speaking to Sky Sports on moving up to cruiserweight when Oleskandr Usyk was the champion, Beterbiev said: “No problem, if you organize [the fight].

“I could move up, it’s interesting, but another champion is good too. I try to be ready for everything. If it comes, we will try to do it.”

