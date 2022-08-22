President Zelensky and Klitschko congratulate Usyk on victory

Oleksandr Usyk earned praise from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The unified Pound for Pound king had too much in his locker for Anthony Joshua for a second time, taking the titles home after months of uncertainty in his country.

Usyk spent time with the Ukrainian armed forces as Russia waged war in the region earlier in 2022. As the battle continued, Usyk left to put his belts on the line in a contracted rematch with Joshua.

After twelve rounds, Usyk emerged victorious to the delight of his leader.

President Zelensky

Zelensky said: “Difficult, but so important and necessary victory!

“Defending the title of world champion is a sy