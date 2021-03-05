Footage of 19-0, 19 KO heavyweight anomaly is as bad as you thought

@christopherlovej0y

WBN has uncovered actual footage of undefeated heavyweight oddity Christopher Lovejoy after a long-winded search came up trumps this week.

Lovejoy had posted a clip of one of his many Mexican outings a while back. One of which his record exclusively includes knockouts of also-ran opponents.

Fighting exclusively south of the American border, Lovejoy amassed a perfect 19-0 record with 19 KO’s and was beginning to garner notice.

Many fans and media want to find out exactly how good this heavyweight is, as all his wins have come against fighters with an average of three wins between them.

‘One Shot’ has fought nobody in the top two hundred at present but recently decided to retire and label himself the ‘GOAT.’

This name is self-given is despite having two opportunities recently to set the record straight. Lovejoy eventually turned down fights with Dave Allen and Bermane Stiverne.

On both occasions, Lovejoy blamed promotional issues. He also blamed his handlers for his decision to hang up the gloves.

Video does exist of Lovejoy, though, and it is as bad as feared.

HEAVYWEIGHT ANOMALY

In his most recent social media efforts, Lovejoy has begun to label himself as one of the best to ever do it – to his followers’ amusement.

He said: “I never would’ve thought that when I started boxing five years ago with no amateur fights that I would retire 19-0 19 ko’s with a better record than anyone in the world ever!

“Being the first world-ranked heavyweight of all time to retire undefeated with all knockouts. And I got all my fights by myself. No manager or promoter can say they pay me to fight on their show.

“I’m here in Mexico enjoying my retirement because this is where I got all my fights! I’m in Mecca! I owe it all to Mexico – I love you.

“I’m in debt for life. Whatever yall need, tap into me. The champ is here!

“I’m literally the greatest of all time. Nobody has done what I did!

“I dont care about what the outsiders think. I want one of these boxers to say something! they cant, because I’m the greatest!”







Adding a picture of himself with Eddie Hearn, Bob Arum, and Don King, the 35-year-old continued: “The GOAT with the three best of all time.

“I’m the first world-ranked heavyweight to retire undefeated with a 100 percent ko ratio. These three right here are the best to do it.

“They know the truth. Name another world-ranked heavyweight to go undefeated with all knockouts. I’ll wait,” he concluded.

Judge for yourself.

